From time-travel tales to space adventures, Emily H. Wilson rounds up the best science-fiction novels of the year. But one stood out as her absolute favourite

If I had to sum up 2026 in science fiction, I would say it’s been heavy on time travel and journeys between parallel worlds. It’s also had lots of upbeat, feel-good stories, but was a bit light on attack ships exploding off the shoulder of Orion.

What I mean by that last remark is that we have been somewhat lacking in old-fashioned, quite serious sci-fi, with big spaceships and galactically high stakes. However, that is a crude summary of a year that offered many and various delights in this very broad category of literature, which I interpret as including anything about the climate, anything “speculative” and anything set in the future.by Joseph Eckert, in which a man starts jumping ahead into the future… and every time he does it, he goes twice as far.

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If nothing else, it’s a lesson in how big numbers get, fast, if they keep doubling. I also liked, by Claire North, about an experienced time traveller trying to save his lover from history and badly messing up history in the process .by bestselling author Emily St. John Mandel, which begins with a party where there are too many people.

And not because the invite went out too widely… It’s the story of parallel worlds in wildly different political states and the people who travel between them. I also reallyby Isabel J. Kim, about a world where people keep getting split into two.

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Not quite a parallel-worlds book, I know, but certainly a parallel-souls book.by Rebecca Thorne, a story about some moss in space, as well as Adrian Tchaikovsky’s raccoon hero incolumnist Annalee Newitz, the story of a single-celled, galaxy-travelling scientist called Gardenpath. I’m not sure Newitz’s story fits neatly into “cosy”, but then books don’t always fit neatly into genre boxes.

The End of Everything by M. John Harrison, a story about an alien invasion , which won the Booker prize. I thought it was brilliant; not everyone I forced it upon agreed, however. Another category-defying book this year was Adam Roberts’s new novel, the story of a world ruled by a real monster.

Not an easy, traditional read by any means , but I find everything Roberts writes to be interesting. , a quiet but beautifully rendered addition to her Radch space sequence. I would also highlight Richard Swan’s very assuredtale about a woman trying to buy her own planet in order to escape a tyranny.

Finally, I liked Garth Nix’s, with a wonderful premise involving sentient mountain ranges that travel between the stars. It opens, very pleasingly to me, with a whole chapter of exposition. I love books that defy the supposed “rules of writing” and get away with it triumphantly. If I had to pick a book of the year?

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When I first read it, I would have said it was definitely going to be Harrison’s very other-worldly alien story . But no one could call it a book that makes you feel very hopeful, and I find I do like some hope now and again.bold story of ecological collapse but also reclamation in our near future.

Winner of this year’s Arthur C. Clarke award for science fiction, it is a wonderful piece of work. Hannah Fry: I lost my dad to Alzheimer’s. New research into its origins is amazing