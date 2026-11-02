The 12 Dates of Christmas Trailer Reveals Hulu Rom-Com Details

Hulu premieres The 12 Dates of Christmas on November 6. Watch Hale and Harding star in this new romantic comedy about a holiday dating challenge.

Hulu is set to release its latest holiday offering, a romantic comedy titled The 12 Dates of Christmas, which promises to deliver festive charm and comedic mishaps for viewers looking for seasonal entertainment. The streaming platform has unveiled the official trailer for the film, giving audiences their first detailed look at the plot involving Christina Walker, played by Hale, and her quest to find love before the holidays.

The 12 Dates Of Christmas Plot Summary

Christina Walker, portrayed by Hale, is a successful shop owner who has prioritized her professional achievements over her personal life, leaving her dating history largely empty. After spending another solitary Christmas Eve without a partner, she makes a firm vow to her parents, played by Penelope Ann Miller and Paul Ben-Victor, that she will not endure another lonely holiday season alone. This promise sets the stage for the central narrative of the film as she seeks to change her circumstances.

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Nine months after that initial resolution, her best friend Molly, played by Kahyun Kim, reminds her that the upcoming holidays are approaching rapidly. To help Christina achieve her goal, Molly devises an unconventional plan: Christina must go on twelve dates over twelve weeks to find someone special before Christmas Eve arrives. This structured approach to romance becomes the driving force of the movie's storyline.

Awkward Encounters And Dating Disasters

The newly released trailer showcases a series of disastrous encounters that highlight the challenges Christina faces during her dating challenge. One suitor orders food for her and offers her an edible, while another attempts to livestream their interaction for an online audience. These awkward situations escalate quickly, creating a humorous tone that defines the genre of the film and keeps viewers engaged with the unpredictable nature of modern dating.

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Further complications arise when one date results in an arrest, and other suitors arrive with unexpected companions, including a parent, a dog, and even a ventriloquist's dummy. As Christina endures these bizarre experiences, she begins to question why she is subjecting herself to such difficult scenarios. Her growing frustration adds depth to her character as she navigates the emotional toll of forced social interactions.

Casting And Creative Team Behind The Film

The narrative takes an interesting turn when Christina meets Peter Grant, played by Harding, introducing a potential romantic connection amidst the chaos. Directed by David Lipper, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Seth Howard, the film brings together a talented ensemble cast to bring this holiday story to life. The production aims to balance humor with heartfelt moments typical of the romantic comedy genre.

In addition to the lead actors, the movie features Greer Grammer, Carter Jenkins, and Zack Pearlman in supporting roles that contribute to the overall dynamic of the story. The combination of experienced directors and a diverse cast ensures that the film delivers both comedic relief and emotional resonance for its target audience seeking holiday-themed content.

Hulu Premiere Date And Viewing Information

The 12 Dates of Christmas is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Hulu on Friday, November 6, marking a significant addition to the streaming service's holiday lineup. Fans of the Pretty Little Liars franchise may recognize some of the cast members from their previous work, adding an extra layer of interest for long-time followers of the actors involved in this production.

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Viewers can anticipate a mix of festive cheer and romantic intrigue as they follow Christina's journey through the twelve-week dating challenge. The film offers a fresh take on holiday rom-coms by incorporating elements of modern dating culture and digital connectivity into traditional seasonal narratives. This release provides a timely option for audiences looking for light-hearted entertainment during the busy holiday season.