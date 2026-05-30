The 12 Best Lightsaber Designs in ‘Star Wars,’ Ranked

From Darth Maul's double blade to Count Dooku's curved hilt, this is the definitive ranking of the best lightsaber designs in all of Star Wars.

Whoever says they've never played with an imaginary lightsaber is straight up lying. Since the original Star Wars, everyone knows what lightsabers are, how they sound, and what they look like.

It's simple enough: blue and green for the good guys, red for the bad, right? Well, not quite. Each lightsaber is unique, including hilt, blade, and sound, and reflects its owner's personality in more ways than you'd imagine. Over the decades, their design has evolved from mostly utilitarian, made with whatever was available on set, to more elaborate hilts, making them truly elegant weapons for a more civilized age.

Here are our top picks. 12 Count Dooku’s Curved Hilt One of the most curious designs in Star Wars, Count Dooku's lightsaber from Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith often elicits the question: why is it curved? It's not because of damage, but because Dooku made it so, building a weapon that truly favored his elegance and precision as a duelist.

The weapon was made during Dooku's time as a Jedi and kept as a Sith Lord, only replacing the blue kyber crystal inside for a red one, given to him by Darth Sidious . The curved hilt also confuses the opponents' perception of where a blow will hit, considering how everyone instinctively anticipates blows from a straight hilt. 11 Ezra Bridger’s Blaster Saber Short-lived as it was, Ezra Bridger's first lightsaber in Star Wars: Rebels left its mark.

He designed to combine a regular lightsaber hilt with a small stun blaster, getting the best of both worlds in a single weapon. Although the idea of a blaster saber might seem strange to a Jedi, the Empire's oppression meant a Padawan like him could never be too safe. Also, Ezra's design speaks of his resourcefulness as a young boy on Lothal, performing small petty thefts to survive, unaware that he was already relying on his Force powers.

The first lightsaber he ever saw was also unusual, as his master, Kanan Jarrus , had one that could detach his hilt and emitter, so Ezra would never fit within regular Jedi standards anyway. 10 Rey’s Yellow Lightsaber One of the best things about Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker is Rey Skywalker finally having a lightsaber of her own. With a hilt made from her old staff, it has a yellow blade and gear-like ignition switch.

Unfortunately, she only reveals it at the very end of the movie, after burying the lightsabers of her two former masters. This design is much better than the double-bladed foldable saber we see"Dark Rey" wielding in a vision earlier in the movie. That weapon is a mix of many designs, from Darth Vader's to Darth Maul's , but Rey deserves better.

It's nice to know that, whenever we see Rey from now on, it'll be as a fully-fledged Jedi with a yellow lightsaber. 9 The Darksaber The Darksaber is instantly recognizable for its dark and pointy blade, the white aura around it, and its elliptical hilt. More than a weapon, it's the ultimate Mandalorian symbol, and whoever claims it in battle has the right to rule all of Mandalore, as it cannot be given or inherited.

Thousands of people have wielded it, some righteously, some not, and all that has become part of the Darksaber's history. Built by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian Jedi, a thousand years before the Empire, the Darksaber was initially kept in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant after his death, until it was liberated by the Mandalorians.

How it works is still a mystery, but Kanan Jarrus explains in Rebels that every lightsaber reacts to its wielder, and, with such a long history, mastering the Darksaber is a challenge in itself. 8 Darth Sidious' Twin Lightsabers One of the main questions fans had about Revenge of the Sith was how many lightsabers Palpatine actually has. He loses one in his fight against Mace Windu , but has another one ready to go when he fights Yoda later on.

As it turns out, Darth Sidious has a pair of twin sabers, up until when he loses one to Windu. The golden-adorned design is among the most beautiful and elegant in Star Wars, and both sabers are identical.

We first see Sidious using them simultaneously in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, when he fights both Maul and his brother, Savage Opress on Mandalore, easily overpowering them. 7 Kylo Ren’s Crossguard Lightsaber Introduced in the very first Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens teaser, Kylo Ren's crossguard lightsaber is the greatest Sequel Trilogy icon. A black hilt with an unstable red blade and two vents that double as crossguard, the weapon almost perfectly describes Kylo's own personality.

This saber was built from Ben Solo's original blue-bladed lightsaber, carrying the same hilt and kyber crystal. When he turned to the Dark Side, Kylo attempted to bleed his own crystal and ended up cracking it, hence the instability.

The crossguard design itself isn't new, dating back to the Jedi Order in the Old Republic, but Kylo's saber is iconic in its own right. 6 The Stranger's Split Lightsaber The Acolyte has some of the most creative lightsaber designs in the franchise, including Vernestra Rwoh's purple lightwip, but the best is unquestionably the Stranger's red-bladed weapon. It's a simple black hilt that can be split in two, with the regular lightsaber and a smaller shoto blade, making for a perfect deception for Dark Side users.

The split lightsaber reveal makes for one of the best scenes in the series, with the Stranger using it to defeat Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon after an incredible fight sequence. When she charges at him, he calmly splits the hilt, using the bigger blade to defend himself and the smaller to strike at her.

Hopefully, we'll get to see more of him, his weapon, and his intentions in the future somehow. 5 Darth Vader’s Lightsaber More than the first-ever red blade shown in Star Wars, Darth Vader's lightsaber tells his own story. The design itself is the same as what Anakin Skywalker used as a Padawan in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones, only adorned with black and chrome elements, symbolizing Vader's own nature as"more machine now than man.

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The saber he uses in the Original Trilogy is actually Vader's second hilt, however. His first was much different, with a golden adorned hilt and a kyber crystal claimed from a Jedi Master, as per the Sith rules, but it was destroyed shortly after.

His second lightsaber is the most used, though, and he was particularly attached to it. 4 Luke Skywalker’s Green Lightsaber It might not seem like much at first, but Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi is important for many reasons. It's the first green-bladed saber in the franchise, the change being necessary to establish a contrast between the weapon and the blue sky in the Sarlacc Pit sequence.

In a deleted scene, Luke is seen finishing the hilt before the mission. The design itself is inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi's old lightsaber, which was the only one Luke had ever known besides his father's. He found pieces and notes to guide him during the assembly process in Ben's old Tatooine home, and those were crucial in pointing him to the right direction when making his own Jedi weapon. 3 Darth Maul’s Double-Bladed Lightsaber The undeniably coolest.

The moment Darth Maul ignites the second blade of his saberstaff in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace is simply iconic. Allowing him to take multiple foes at once, the double-bladed lightsaber is the perfect conduit for Maul's skill and versatility in combat, as it can also be used with only one blade.

The design comes from Darth Sidious' Sith holocrons, and Maul adapted so well to the double blades that he kept it even after he was cast off by Sidious and ceased to be a Sith Lord. Maul: Shadow Lord recently revealed that he also made a few changes to the weapon, and both halves can now be split and wielded as two separate lightsabers.





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