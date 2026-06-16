The 10-year-old girl who saved X-Men 2

John Ottman, the editor of X-Men 2, credits a 10-year-old girl for having 'saved' the final version of the movie. The girl's breakdown of the complex plot helped to relieve the tension and uncertainty surrounding the film's release.

In 2003, the sequel to X-Men , also known as X2: X-Men United, brought Marvel 's mutant protagonists and antagonists back to the big screen. The story focused on Brian Cox's William Stryker trying to eliminate all mutants from Earth.

The movie was a critical and commercial success, but it was saved by a 10-year-old girl. John Ottman, the editor of X-Men 2, credits the girl for having 'saved' the final version of the movie. In an interview, Ottman recalled a 'friends and family' screening of X-Men 2 being held ahead of its wide release. Tom Rothman, the Chairman and CEO of Fox Filmed Entertainment at the time, was among those in attendance.

After the movie finished, Rothman said that although he thought X-Men 2 was 'great,' he also thought it was 'too confusing' due to the complex plot. The editor continued that Rothman's 10-year-old daughter was there with him, and she stood up and gave a summary of everything that happened in the film.

This moment of relief was due to the girl's ability to explain the complex plot, which included alternate realities and the illusion created by Jason Stryker, William Stryker's mutant son. The elder Stryker intended to trick Charles Xavier into using Cerebro to kill all the mutants, but Mystique then impersonated William and commanded Jason to have Xavier kill all the humans instead. Ultimately, this was prevented when Storm and Nightcrawler came to rescue Xavier.

Had Rothman's daughter not shared her X-Men 2 breakdown, it's unclear how the movie would have been altered to satisfy the studio executive. However, considering the movie's reception, it was the right decision not to make any changes.

X-Men 2's ensemble cast included established actors like Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry, Anna Paquin, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, and Rebecca Romijn reprising their roles from the first X-Men movie, as well as newcomers like Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Aaron Stanford as Pyro, and Kelly Hu as Deathstrike. The Bryan Singer-directed movie ranks at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes in both the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter categories.

It made over $407 million at the global box office, a $110 million+ increase from what X-Men pulled in. X-Men 2 can be streamed alongside the rest of the main X-Men film series on Disney+, and its cast will join the Fox-era X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday this December





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X-Men 2 John Ottman Tom Rothman X-Men Marvel Mutant William Stryker Charles Xavier Cerebro Alternate Realities Jason Stryker Mystique Storm Nightcrawler Bryan Singer Hugh Jackman Patrick Stewart Ian Mckellen Halle Berry Anna Paquin Famke Janssen James Marsden Rebecca Romijn Alan Cumming Aaron Stanford Kelly Hu Disney+ Avengers: Doomsday

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