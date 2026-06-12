The 10 Worst Things the Teen Titans Have Done in DC Comics

The Teen Titans have been a staple of DC Comics for decades, with a long history of complex characters and storylines. From terrible betrayals and full-on heel turns to tragic accidents and coerced acts, this article will take a look at the 10 worst things that the Teen Titans have done in DC Comics.

The Teen Titans have been a staple of DC Comics for decades, with a long history of complex characters and storylines. Formed as a team of teenage sidekicks to major DC Comics superheroes, they exploded in popularity in 1980 with the creation of the New Teen Titans .

Since then, they have undergone numerous changes, disappeared for a while when Young Justice became popular, and then returned stronger than ever. While many of the members are DC's most popular heroes, they have not always kept their hands clean, and many of them have done some terrible things throughout the years.

From terrible betrayals and full-on heel turns to tragic accidents and coerced acts, this article will take a look at the 10 worst things that the Teen Titans have done in DC Comics. One of the most shocking moments in Teen Titans history was when Kon-El, the cloned Superboy, was turned into a mind-controlled weapon by Lex Luthor. In the 2005 crossover 'The Insiders,' Luthor unleashed the programming and turned Kon-El into his mind-controlled weapon.

While not in control of his own actions, he brutally attacked and decimated the Teen Titans. It took Wonder Girl's love to break the programming, but it still caused Superboy to take leave of the team and place himself in self-quarantine at the Kent farm, wracked with guilt. Another member who has struggled with their past is Nightwing. He experienced a massive change when KGBeast shot Nightwing in the head as part of Bane's plan to isolate Batman.

Dick Grayson survived, but he ended up with amnesia and remembered nothing about his past, giving up his role as Nightwing. He then became Ric Grayson, an edgier character who was cruel and abandoned his friends in the Titans. He hurt Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake, and Jason Todd, alienating all his friends. Even worse, Joker brainwashed him into becoming his ally during 'Joker War,' causing Grayson to turn evil for a time.

Jaime Reyes, a Teen Titans member who is bonded to a Blue Beetle scarab, has also been a victim of manipulation. The entire plan when sending the scarab to Earth was to prep the planet for an invasion. The scarab was damaged, which allowed him to resist, but when the Reach regained control, they turned Jaime into their puppet. This turned him into an actual villain who carried out the Reach's destructive programming.

The betrayal forced the Teen Titans to fight their friend and former teammate, both to save him and to stop him from helping the Reach destroy the planet. The 2016 reboot by Adam Glass and Bernard Chang also saw Damian Wayne reformed the team and secretly turned their base, Mercy Hall, into an off-the-books prison. Beneath the headquarters, including Brother Blood, Atomic Skull, Black Mask, Gizmo, and Onomatopoeia, all with no trial and no oversight.

While he did this as a hero, he crossed a serious ethical line, and he even faked reports so Batman wouldn't find out what he was doing. When Deathstroke helped lead Kid Flash to the prison, it revealed what Damian was doing. This moment fractured the relationship between Damian and the other Teen Titans members. The New 52 also changed Donna Troy drastically and turned her into an almost unrecognizable figure.

Much like Wonder Woman's supposed origin, this saw Donna Troy as being made of clay by the sorceress Derinoe, engineered specifically as a weapon to destroy Wonder Woman. She was shown to be a savior and declared herself the Queen of Themyscira after the Amazons were convinced Wonder Woman abandoned them. Donna was a villain here, and her crimes included mass murder with genocidal intentions.

Thankfully, DC Rebirth retconned this and allowed Donna to become a hero the Teen Titans fans know and love. Raven has always been threatened by being consumed by the dark side. Her father is an evil demon who has no other desire than to conquer all worlds, including Earth.

However, she has always fought these urges and remained a hero and a beloved Teen Titans member. In the 2021 'Future State' event, a possible-future Raven is corrupted into a villain called the Unkindness after absorbing the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. It was here that she formed an alliance with the demon Neron and used her magic to turn Shazam against his allies. She then used Shazam to kill the Spectre to steal his powers.

This is an alternate version of Raven, but it is one of the Teen Titans' most powerful villains





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