Nitazenes, a new class of synthetic opioid up to 80 times more potent than fentanyl, are among those being churned out by drug cartels.

Pills Qua Broughton bought over social media were found to contain a nitazene, a. Broughton's mom, Frederica Roberson, tried Narcan and CPR, but her son didn't make it.

He was 21. Roberson is now warning others about the drug. Nitazenes, which can be up to 80 times more potent than fentanyl, are one of many novel synthetic opioids emerging in the American drug supply. A monthslong revealed these new opioids are the result of drug cartels tweaking molecules and deadlier chemical concoctions appearing in powders and pills.

Also read What Are Nitazenes? DEA Lab Bust Uncovers Opioid Stronger Than Fentanyl

Forensic toxicologist Alex Krotulski, director at the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education outside Philadelphia, was the first person to identify nitazenes in the American drug supply. He looks for new threats by analyzing both seized drugs and blood samples from overdose victims. His lab is on track to identify 50 new drugs this year. Illicit chemists edit existing drugs to come up with new deadly substances, which drug cartels then mix into powders or press into pills.

Because the substances are so new, when they first emerge in the U.S. drug supply, they are technically legal. Eventually, regulation catches up, the substance is made illegal, and the drug cartels move on and create other drugs. Chemists took the chemical structure of cychlorphine and used it as a building block to create a new drug.

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It's nearly impossible for the Drug Enforcement Administration to keep up with cartels and illicit chemists, who make minor tweaks to the molecular structures of synthetic opioids to create new versions..

"We're not saying, 'Oh, yay, that's gone,'" when a drug is made illegal," Krotulski said. "We're saying, 'Oh, crap, we've got something else new that we need to start looking for. '"DEA Administrator Terrance"Terry" Cole considers synthetic drug making the most deadly criminal act carried out by today's cartels.

Drug cartels industrialized the process through a global pipeline, the DEA told 60 Minutes: Chemicals from China and India are ordered online and shipped to makeshift labs in Canada and Mexico; the cartels mix the chemicals into powders; then that powder is either shipped into the U.S. and pressed into pills here or pressed into pills in Mexico. The DEA and its global counterparts have been trying to stop the chemicals from reaching the cartels. But it's not easy.

The chemical ingredients, called precursors - and earlier chemical versions called pre-precursors - that make up synthetic drugs can enter countries legally for use in commercial products, like dye and perfume. The DEA has successfully pinpointed and regulated dozens of chemicals. But in the ongoing game of whack-a-mole, the cartels and their clandestine chemists simply find replacements.

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Those replacements lead to drug variations like the nitazene found in the pill that killed Broughton "As much as we want to say, 'This is too tall of a mountain to climb,' it's a mountain we have to climb because it's answers that families won't get, that public health and public safety won't get if we're not doing this work," Krotulski said.