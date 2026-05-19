The 10 Perfect Science Fiction Films of the 20th Century

Explore the groundbreaking films that rounded out the end of the century and continue to influence the genre in ways both minor and major. Forbidden Planet, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Seconds, and more are featured in this list of perfect sci-fi films.

No movie is perfect, but some are made up of enough perfect individual moments that they override any minor flaws that otherwise might bring it down.

It's impressive when any film achieves this level of perfection, but even more so when the film in question does it when attempting to tell a story that inherently requires visual effects, production design, or exposition-laden dialogue to bring its fictional world to life. That's the case for the few perfect science fiction films made in the 20th century





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