The 10 Origins of the Modern Superhero from The Shadow to Doc Savage

Explore how pulp heroes like The Shadow, Zorro, and Doc Savage influenced modern superheroes. Discover the key characters that shaped 20th century pop culture before Superman.

The invention of the modern concept of the superhero represents one of the defining highlights of 20th century pop culture. The first superheroes, such as Superman and Batman, arose at a time of global uncertainty when the world was still feeling the effects of the Great Depression. Societies watched in horror at the rise of Hitler and fascism in Europe, making these fictional champions a psychological counter to the unfolding terrors of the real world.

The Historical Roots of Superpowered Champions

While the superhero is a product of 20th century fears and anxieties, the precedent for superpowered champions extends far back into human history. Composed in Sumeria, The Epic of Gilgamesh can be seen as a forerunner to superheroes, as were the gods of the various pantheons of the ancient world. Then there were the heroes of ancient lore, such as Theseus and Odysseus, whose feats of strength and cunning mirror modern comic book narratives.

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Finally, the "folk heroes," which included Paul Bunyan and John Henry, could be viewed as harbingers of modern superheroes. These figures provided the cultural bedrock upon which the more fantastical characters of the pulp era would be built. They offered simple, relatable archetypes of strength and morality that resonated with audiences seeking hope during turbulent times.

The Shadow Influencing Batman Creation

One of the most popular characters of the pulp fiction era, The Shadow has branched out into numerous other forms of media, most notably a DC Comics series, drawn by Michael Kaluta, as well as a 1994 live action adaptation starring Alec Baldwin as the titular crime fighter. The Shadow uses fear and darkness to scare his opponents, much in the same fashion as Batman. Thus, it should come as no surprise that The Shadow has been cited as an influence on the creation of the Caped Crusader.

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The Shadow's multimedia empire began humbly enough, at the beginnings of the Great Depression. Conceived as a narrator for a radio show, the character soon branched out into magazines, developed by writer Walter B. Gibson for Condé Nast Publications. The Shadow's adventures in the pulps were wildly popular, and eventually the character received another radio show, this time focused solely on him. The character is currently dormant, but is ripe for a comeback.

Zorro Pioneering Dual Identity Trope

Close like The Shadow, Zorro sprang from the adventure story tradition popular right before the advent of the superhero. Debuting in the 1919 novel The Curse of Capistrano, Zorro leaped to live action the following year in a film starring Douglas Fairbanks. Fairbanks was one of the most popular actors of his day, and the movie was a smash hit. The demand for more Zorro stories led McCulley to continue the character's exploits for decades.

In the years since, more Zorro adaptations have appeared on-screen, including a big-budget version starring Antonio Banderas. One of the key tropes of modern superheroes is the "dual identity," such as Batman/Bruce Wayne or Superman/Clark Kent. McCulley's original Zorro adventures helped popularize this idea. By day, Zorro was playboy Don Diego de la Vega. Yet at night, he would become Zorro, keeping Los Angeles and the surrounding countryside safe in the 19th century. Vega's deception was so good, hardly anyone suspected the truth, and it is not a stretch to see Zorro as an influence on modern superheroes.

The Phantom First in Skin-Tight Costume

At the same time as pulp magazines were having their heyday, comic strips appearing in newspapers were on the rise, giving the Depression-scarred public characters to rally around. Lee Falk, who created Mandrake the Magician, also first breathed life into the Phantom in 1936. The Phantom was actually a lineage of crime fighters, working out of a fictional African country, that could trace their roots back to the 1500s. In addition to comic strips, the Phantom has appeared in comic books as well as a 1996 film starring Billy Zane.

In the comic strips, the Phantom, AKA "The Ghost That Walks," keeps the country of Bangalla safe from evildoers, and his influence on modern superheroes cannot be overstated. The Phantom was the first such character to wear a skin-tight outfit when he fought crime. When superheroes arrived on the scene just a few years later, most of them were sporting similar suits, showing just how influential the Phantom was. This visual innovation set the standard for the iconic look of subsequent comic book heroes.

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Doc Savage The Man of Bronze Polymath

Doc Savage, also referred to as "Man of Bronze," was created by Lester Dent, John L. Nanovic and Henry W. Ralston, and his colorful adventures would be a major influence on superhero comics. Doc Savage was a polymath, skilled in numerous and diverse fields of study, as well as an expert in many forms of martial arts and combat styles. Aided by a team of loyal associates, Doc Savage kept the world safe, and helped shape how superheroes developed.

This character demonstrated that a hero could be a scientist and a warrior simultaneously, blending intellectual prowess with physical capability. The template established by Doc Savage allowed later creators to design heroes who were not just strong, but also brilliant and resourceful. This combination of traits became a cornerstone of the superhero genre, influencing characters from Batman to Iron Man.

The Legacy of Pulp Heroes in Modern Media

The characters discussed here, including The Shadow, Zorro, The Phantom, and Doc Savage, were not merely entertainment for their time. They were the essential building blocks of the superhero genre that dominates global pop culture today. Their stories, adapted across radio, print, and film, laid the groundwork for the multimedia franchises we see now.

Understanding the origins of these figures provides deeper context for the modern superhero. It reveals how fears and hopes of the early 20th century were processed through fiction. The evolution from pulp adventurers to comic book icons is a testament to the enduring power of these archetypes. They continue to inspire new generations of creators and fans alike.