The 10 Most Visually Stunning Anime Movies

This list ranks the ten most visually stunning anime movies based on their animation, style, use of color, art style, imagery, aesthetic, and other striking techniques. These ten prove to go above and beyond simple good animation to deliver groundbreaking works.

Anime has been around for ages, with the medium only getting more popular with shows like Dandadan and Jujutsu Kaisen. However, one of its best aspects is its animation and the spectacle that comes with it. Anime is unmatched when it comes to visually stunning animation, delivering beautiful, colorful, and imaginative worlds and stories. However, while series are more popular, anime movies are just as good but get more budget per minute.

This cost ratio significantly produces some of the most wonderful films one can see, proving that anime films are the peak of animation. But with so many astonishing works, it is hard to pick just one, which is why this list will rank the ten most visually stunning anime movies based on their animation, style, use of color, art style, imagery, aesthetic, and other striking techniques. These ten prove to go above and beyond simple good animation to deliver groundbreaking works. 10 'The End of Evangelion' (1997) Directed by Hideaki Anno and Kazuya Tsurumaki Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most influential anime of all time, inspiring other series and shaping the sci-fi genre. The End of Evangelion is the finale movie, concluding the events of the series after fans weren't satisfied with the anime ending. With his father's schemes out of control, Shinji is the only one who can save the world but grapples with his own insecurities and trauma. Both finales of this series are polarizing, but The End of Evangelion is a great ending that gives fans much more closure. What makes the film even better is its distinct style and 1990s sci-fi aesthetic, combing to create a visually gorgeous world with bright colors. The hand-drawn animation makes this movie a beautiful masterpiece that complements the story, creating an influential part of anime history. 9 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' (2020) Directed by Haruo Sotozaki Demon Slayer might be a relatively new series, but it is quickly becoming one of the most popular anime of all time. Like The End of Evangelion, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is a canonical follow-up movie, albeit not a finale, even though Demon Slayer will conclude its final arc through a trilogy of films starting in 2025. Tanjiro and friends team up with a Hashira in order to investigate a string of murders connected to a train. Demon Slayer is an important anime, but the movie is equally influential, starting the trend of canonical movie sequels. However, the best part of this movie is its dazzling animation. Overall, the animation of Mugen Train is unmatched; from striking scenery to fluid animation during fights, this movie has it all for a modern battle shōnen. It could improve its style and colors, but the film is a masterclass of excellent animation. 8 'Violet Evergarden: The Movie' (2020) Directed by Taichi Ichidate This list seems to be following a trend, with Violet Evergarden: The Movie serving as a canonical sequel and finale to the Violet Evergarden anime series. Following the titular character learning emotion in a fictional post-war setting by writing letters, the movie sees her understanding the concept more. However, she searches for the one man who ever showed her love, wondering if he is still alive years later. The film has a beautiful story and a bittersweet ending, establishing itself as one of the most emotional and greatest anime. The animation perfectly matches the plot and tone, delivering a gorgeous visual style with perfect attention to detail. Every frame is magnificent and stunning, with Kyoto Animation delivering one of the best must-watch anime and an even better sequel. 7 'Akira' (1988) Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo Every positive anime movie list will always feature Akira, so it was only a matter of time until this iconic film made it onto this list. In the near future, Neo-Tokyo is overrun by gangs and corrupt politicians, prompting Kaneda to look for his friend Tatuso. After fighting politicians, gangs, and the military, Kaneda learns of the horrific experiments done on Tatsuo, resulting in a crushing finale and an epic battle





