The 10 Greatest Survival Horror Games Ever Made

From Resident Evil's fixed camera angles to Until Dawn's interactive slasher film experience, these ten games have pushed the boundaries of survival horror, creating immersive, terrifying worlds that leave a lasting impact on players.

The evolution of survival horror games can be traced back to Capcom's Resident Evil , which introduced the term and set the stage for a genre defined by fixed camera angles and tank controls.

Over time, these games have transformed into fully immersive experiences, with hyper-realistic graphics and creative scares, yet the core appeal remains the same: creating an eerie atmosphere, grotesque monsters, and a sense of dread when resources are low, and the unknown lurks around the corner. Here are ten of the greatest survival horror games that have set the gold standard for the genre





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Survival Horror Resident Evil The Evil Within Until Dawn Silent Hill 2

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