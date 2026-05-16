The 10 Greatest Sci-Fi TV Shows of the 2010s

A decade that was abundant in giving the world several of the greatest sci-fi TV shows of the 21st century. The 2010s was a time of great excitement for sci-fi fans. In this article, we explore and present the top 10.

The 2010s gave the world several of the greatest sci-fi TV shows of the 21st century so far. From cartoons like Adventure Time to notorious live-action spectacles like The Mandalorian, this was a decade during which it was abundantly easy to have the time of one's life as a science fiction fan.

No matter what happens, these shows are pretty much guaranteed to be remembered as essential classics a couple of decades from now. But while each year of the decade might have seen the release of the first season of several great sci-fi shows, each year had a highlight, one show that stood out far above the rest. Here are the top 10





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