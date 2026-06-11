This article highlights the 10 funniest HBO shows of the 2010s, including 'Sex and the City', 'Entourage', 'Eastbound & Down', and 'The Righteous Gemstones'. It also mentions other notable HBO comedies like 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and 'Girls'.

HBO has had a great run with original programming so far, but whenever someone thinks of the cable television channel, they think of gritty and realistic programming like Oz, Deadwood, or The Sopranos.

HBO has produced numerous shows in other genres, too, and some of their comedy originals are often cited among the best shows in the genre. Just as they're willing to show realism and grit on TV, they were ready for all kinds of humor - as long as it was good.

The best comedy shows of the 2010s included several HBO originals, notorious for exceptional writing and casts; they won Emmys, Globes, and all sorts of awards, taking over the comedy landscape one laugh at a time. Though, nowadays, great original comedies seem hard to find, we can always look back on the best of the best over the years and indulge in the 10 funniest HBO shows at that, too





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