The 10 Biggest Losers from Jensen Huang’s Fall + The METR Report That Scared Us : Machine Gods

What an insane news cycle! Jensen Huang has officially resigned as CEO of Nvidia, following a series of scandals including reported affairs with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, as well as Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive who reported to him.

What an insane news cycle! Jensen Huang has officially resigned as CEO of Nvidia, following a series of scandals including reported affairs with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, as well as Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive who reported to him.

Plus, after we finished taping, we learned of yet another alleged affair, bringing the total now to three. To process it all, we rank the 10 biggest losers from this extraordinary Nvidia shake up.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Amid Affair and Espionage Allegations

Then, we break down the latest report from METR that concluded that Anthropic’s AI progress has roughly doubled in speed, mostly thanks to AI itself. We talk about why this has us genuinely freaked out and why it might be worth sitting with that feeling. And finally, we answer your questions. Should you vibe code your wedding website?

Are AI agents a bust? How much demand is there really for data center compute?. And if you’ve got a question you want us to answer, you can drop us a comment on any of those platforms or email us atWhat an insane news cycle!

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Jensen Huang has officially resigned as CEO of Nvidia, following a series of scandals including reported affairs with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, as well as Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive who reported to him. Plus, after we finished taping, we learned of yet another alleged affair, bringing the total now to three. To process it all, we rank the 10 biggest losers from this extraordinary Nvidia shake up.

Then, we break down the latest report from METR that concluded that Anthropic’s AI progress has roughly doubled in speed, mostly thanks to AI itself. We talk about why this has us genuinely freaked out and why it might be worth sitting with that feeling. And finally, we answer your questions. Should you vibe code your wedding website?

Are AI agents a bust? How much demand is there really for data center compute?. And if you’ve got a question you want us to answer, you can drop us a comment on any of those platforms or email us at