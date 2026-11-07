As we we're deep into the heart of fall, there's no better time to look to rye whiskey for the comforting cocktails it's the base spirit for.

For the past six years, we’ve been diving deep into the world of cocktails, with bartender Jason O’Bryan—now the lead mixologist at —building an incredible library of the best drinks around.

Over that time we’ve explored the history, people, and places that have created endless variations on the core cocktail templates. We’ve written cocktails based on most every spirit you can imagine, and we’ve definitely had a penchant for rye whiskey. And as we traverse the heart of autumn, we felt like it would be a great time for some whiskey drinks to warm us as the sunshine wanes and mercury falls.

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Here are the 10 best rye whiskey cocktails to make this fall. The Old Pal is like a Negroni, but meaner. Spicier. More austere.

It is an acquired taste—one worth acquiring, we insist, but an acquired taste nonetheless—and you can think of it as the last stop on the Negroni train. If you don’t enjoy Campari and the Negroni feels like a chore, the Old Pal will feel like that same chore just with somebody punching you in the face while you do it.

Now, if you’re still reading this we’ll take that to mean you are at least curious about what the Old Pal has to offer, which is great. Not all drinks are here to complement your outfit and kiss you softly on the cheek.

In the Old Pal, the plush fruit of the sweet vermouth from a) is replaced with the herbal whisperings of dry vermouth, and the crystalline purity of gin is replaced with the spicy and assertive rye whiskey, leaving you with a cocktail that is highly complex, nuanced, bracing, bitter, and indisputably adult. While some cocktails feel like a free meal, drinking an Old Pal feels like the first time you took your parents to dinner and you picked up the check.

It feels like growing up, which is a different kind of thrill. Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir for 15 to 20 seconds. Strain up into a coupe, express the oils from a lemon peel over the top, and garnish with the peel. Some products—not many, but some—just work in cocktails.

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And that’s the case with Bénédictine, the herbal French liqueur that gives the Monte Carlo its warming fall spice. Theis among the simplest drinks on this list or any other, but the complexity and charm of the Bénédictine, replete with honey, cinnamon, vanilla, cardamom, nutmeg, saffron and so much else, makes it a crowd pleaser. That the liqueur sports a 513 year “history” that’s almost certainly made-up is immaterial. What really matters is how it defines this outstanding drink.

Stir on ice in a rocks glass, the bigger the ice, the better. Garnish with a lemon peel. Sip slowly, and enjoy.is one of the best. The problem is that a key ingredient to make an authentic Brooklyn cocktail, Amer Picon, is illegal in the United States.

So despite this drink being perhaps better than its older brother, the Manhattan, you’re much less likely to encounter it in the wild. However we tinkered endlessly to a substitute for this French liqueur and has found one in using Amaro Ramozzotti and a couple dashes of orange bitters to go with the rye whiskey, dry vermouth, and maraschino liqueur. Add all ingredients to a chilled mixing glass.

Add ice and stir briskly for 10 seconds to 25 seconds . Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass, and garnish with a maraschino cherry. These days, the word “cocktail” is synonymous with “mixed drink,” but it wasn’t always so. A cocktail used to be a single thing, a specific recipe as opposed to a category, first defined in 1806 as “spirits of any kind, sugar, water, and bitters.

” That was a cocktail. So if you walked into a tavern and asked after a Whiskey Cocktail, you wouldn’t get a list of drinks, you’d get a cup with whiskey, sugar, water , and bitters.

In the first drinks book ever published, in 1862, Jerry Thomas includes the recipes for 13 versions of these so-called “cocktails,” mostly just enumerating different base spirits with near-identical instructions , but in the 1876 edition of his book, he adds an appendix with a fresh set of drinks.

“The following additional recipes include all the latest inventions in Beverages,” he declares, before introducing us to a set of Collins’, Fizzes, Daisies, and, notably, Improved Cocktails, so named for their addition of two trendy new ingredients, maraschino liqueur and absinthe. So add those two ingredients to an Old Fashioned and you’ve got yourself and Improved Whiskey Cocktail, a drink with touch of earthy, fruity perfume in the form of maraschino liqueur and some piquant spice and depth from absinthe.

Put as large a piece of ice as you have that will fit into a rocks glass. Carefully add the liquids and stir for about 10 seconds to combine and begin to chill. Take a lemon peel, express the oils over the top of the drink, give the peel a twist, and place it into the drink. ) doesn’t have the acidity to make the flavors in a cocktail pop, at least not with the grapefruits we have today.

This is why there are so many different Blinkers out there nearly a century after it was invented and 21 years after it was unearthed by “Dr. Cocktail” Ted Haigh, in his. Some bartenders try to honor the original three-ingredient recipe and pile on the grapefruit juice, making a whiskey greyhound with too much sweetness, while others either reduce the fruit component to almost nothing or else add acidity with lemons or powdered citric acid.

It’s like a riddle to solve. After trying all of them, I think the one below not only tastes best, but does so by a fairly wide margin. As far as I’m concerned, a modern Blinker must pay homage to the original flavors—rye, grapefruit, and pomegranate/raspberry—but not necessarily the original proportions, and my recipe is the one I most want to drink or would feel most confident giving to others.

Is it precisely what the word “Blinker” will get you in bars across this bright and beautiful land of ours? No, it’s not. But it might be better. Add all ingredients including grapefruit peel to a cocktail shaker and shake hard on ice for eight to 10 seconds.

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Strain off the ice into a chilled cocktail or coupe class, and garnish with a grapefruit peel.with an herbal twist. It’s one of those drinks that’s difficult to get people to try, but once they do, they tend to love it. It’s strong and lightly bitter, herbaceous, round, deep, resonant, and delicious. The original idea behind the drink was to make Jägermeister and Fernet Branca play nicely together in one drink along with rye.

It worked, but needed a touch of something more, and that was the white creme de cacao that brought the depth that united the herbal liqueurs and rounded their sharp edges. The cocktail doesn’t taste like chocolate at all, but it’s just that the cacao is the best choice to emulsify the rest of the ingredients and bring out their best selves—it helps both blunt the sharpness of the Fernet and smooth out the licorice in the Jägermeister.

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice for 15 or so seconds, then strain over a big piece of ice into a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange peel. The classic Manhattan has numerous variations on its mix of rye, vermouth, and bitters. And with each one, there’s a new name, paying homage to the neighborhood or borough where it was created.

The New Orleans version was created in the city’s French Quarter—or, created by legendary late bartender Sasha Petraske, starts with rye whiskey, which is then split with an equal pour of brandy, in this case Apple Brandy. Sweet vermouth provides a lush red-fruit component. The bittersweet Italian liqueur Amaro Nonino provides herbaceous orange notes, and it’s given both brightness and a surprising amount of charm from a couple dashes of Peychaud’s Bitters.

What all of this yields is a Manhattan that is vividly autumnal. It’s round and full, bursting with spiced apple characteristics from the combination of the Peychaud’s and Apple Brandy. Amaro Nonino is relatively mild in terms of herbaceousness and bitterness and while both are present, it mostly brings orange complexity and a textured canvas for the cocktail’s other talents. It might be the perfect cocktail for fall, but it’s worth drinking at any time of the year.

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice. Stir on ice for 20 to 30 seconds, and strain either on a big cube in a rocks glass or up in a coupe. Garnish with an orange peel.is so obvious, it’s as if you asked for an fall-themed Old Fashioned from ChatGPT.

When it was invented, though, in or around 2006 in New York,—at the time, no one was making split-based cocktails, so when Richard Boccato and Michael McIlroy combined apple brandy andinto a single cocktail, it spread around the world. It’s not just novelty. Rye and apple brandy are fast friends—the apple brandy adding an autumnal echo to rye’s grainy persistence. Add all ingredients to a rocks glass with the biggest piece of ice you have.

Stir five to 10 seconds or 15 to 20 seconds . Garnish with an orange peel. Enjoy.is that the specifics are everything. You’ll make a great Manhattan and think, “Ok!

That’s my go-to Manhattan vermouth,” but then you try that same vermouth with a different whiskey and it’s terrible. Same with whiskies for a different vermouth. We spent months trying Manhattan combinations—the same rye across six vermouths, the same vermouth across six ryes, etc., etc., etc.—and what he consistently found was that it’s not about any one special bottle of whiskey or vermouth, but about how each two unique products work together.

So after all of that tinkering and myriad of combinations, we didn’t emerge with one perfect Manhattan, but instead a series of different Manhattans that can suit your tastes or mood. Try each recipe below and tell us which one is your favorite. For this cocktail and the additional recipes below, add ingredients to mixing glass, stir on ice for 15 seconds to 30 seconds .

Strain into stemmed cocktail glass and garnish with a quality cocktail cherry. The Glenlivet’s Excellent New Whisky Has an Unusual White-Wine Cask Finish