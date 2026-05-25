A comprehensive list of the 10 best Netflix original animated films, highlighting the brilliance and creativity of the streamer's animated releases.

The film not only won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, but it also won for Best Original Song, and was so successful that Netflix allowed it a small theatrical run after it dominated the streaming service’s most-watched charts.

However, it would be wrong to think that Netflix is new to the animation game. While is one of the best animated films of the 21st century that Netflix released, it isn’t the best from the streamer. There are several other animated releases that match it in brilliance and creativity. Here is a look at the 10 best Netflix original animated films, and the one that is actually better than is a French animated fantasy drama by Jérémy Clapin.

It is based on Guillaume Laurant’s novel Happy Hand, in which a severed hand crawls across Paris to find the body it was cut from, while the movie flashes back through the young man’s life. It won the Nespresso Grand Prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival before Netflix acquired it. It was nominated for Best Animated Feature and has a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score.

It is a genuinely original premise executed with restraint, proving that an adult drama could work perfectly in animation





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