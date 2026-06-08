The 10 best movie screenings you can only catch in L.A. this month

Deluxe prints and special guests (Michael Mann!) await at June's best screenings in Los Angeles, along with essential theatrical experiences like 1989's 'Batman.'

ever made. June is a good month to live in Los Angeles and go to the movies. The repertory scene continues to offer up an avalanche of riches, with local programmers outdoing themselves.

These screenings feature special guests, archival prints and other surprises. Consider our guide a handy catch-all of the best repertory screenings of the month, reserved for older films playing in unique circumstances. It is no small thing to win a crowd with gorgeousness alone. Think about how gray and cruddy so many films look these days, all of them desperate to convince you that their blandness is enough.

Cinematographer Néstor Almendros should have had a longer career, but he left behind years of work with some of the greatest French directors of all time — and also, this lush masterpiece for Terrence Malick, for which he earned an Oscar.

“Days of Heaven” burnishes naturalism to such a high degree, you can almost feel the movie’s weather. Essentially a romantic triangle set on a farm, it plays like a fable written in urgent, apocalyptic language. Stay for a double-bill with Almendros’ “The Wild Child,” which he shot for François Truffaut. It can be hard to remember now, but there was a time when comic book adaptations and superhero movies were outliers in Hollywood.

And the culture-shifting hit of Tim Burton’s “Batman” was part of changing that. One shouldn’t be too quick to villify the movie for its success: Everything about it, from its bravura visual style and gothic trappings to the unlikely choice of Michael Keaton in the title role, Jack Nicholson campy, over-the-top Joker and even the music by Prince, all felt odd and radical. Yet it all came together for a movie that still seems of its moment and yet timeless, made with a firing-on-all-cylinders excitement. The American Cinematheque is screening the film at the Aero in a 70mm print that is said to not have shown locally since 1998. This is where Michael Mann’s filmmaking became turbo-charged: a fusion of moody, existential thematics and a dynamic visual style that combine into much more than the sum of its parts.

An adaptation of a Thomas Harris novel well before “The Silence of the Lambs,” 1986’s “Manhunter” is both a stylish, energetic thriller and an unnerving psychological study that connects William Petersen’s troubled FBI agent Will Graham, Tom Noonan’s creepy predator Francis Dollarhyde and Brian Cox’s genuinely chilling take on the character of Dr. Hannibal Lecktor. The film builds to an unforgettable climax of psychic rupture that will leave you never thinking of the song “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” the same way again.

News of the premiere of this new director’s cut with Mann in person was like a signal flare to film fans across the city; though it immediately sold out, there will be a standby line. Directed by Carol Reed from a screenplay by Graham Greene and quite simply among the best films ever made, “The Third Man” also demonstrates how a tidy little thriller can also come to mean much more than that — an indictment of the duplicitous nature of man.

Joseph Cotten plays Holly Martins, an American author looking for his enigmatic old friend Harry Lime in post-WWII Vienna, learning along the way about the illicit life Lime has been leading. Famously, Orson Welles does not appear until deep into the picture, but since everyone is already talking about his character, he still has an outsized impact. The dazzling climactic chase through the underground sewers of Vienna is among the most breathtaking sequences in cinema.

The New Beverly will show the film in a brand new 35mm print, which should make this eternal classic feel completely fresh once again. The first film by Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg to be shot partly in the U.S. is, perhaps not surprisingly, a freaky satire of Hollywood. Its take on fame has only grown more accurate in the years since its premiere in 2014.

Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson star in a demented tale of family, celebrity, ambition, ego and limousines. Funny and perverse, the film captures the uncanny cocktail of mean-spirited malignancy, self-obsessed delusion and just plain obliviousness that runs rampant around town. Presented by the screening series Mezzanine and the local literary magazine “The Big One,” the evening will be introduced by the film’s screenwriter Bruce Wagner, a longtime chronicler of Los Angeles.

It’s hard to recommend this one to anybody seeking a good time, but “Threads” has the unassailable virtue of being so frightening — such a scary depiction of civilization-ending doom — that it’s no hyperbole to say the movieby shocking political leaders into caution. England’s Sheffield crumples under attack, but something even worse follows as we glimpse what the future will be for those unlucky enough to survive.

The 1984 movie has just been restored to 4K. It will always demand to be seen and always linger in mind afterward. The director went on to make “The Bodyguard” — and honestly, how can you blame him? A hip-hop-influenced buddy movie with jewel-toned cinematography by Bojan Bazelli that make L.A. look consistently beguiling, this is among the most exciting crime-thrillers of the 1990s.

Laurence Fishburne plays a Cincinnati cop who comes to town for an undercover drug operation and falls in with a sketchy lawyer-turned-dealer, played with weird charm by Jeff Goldblum, who becomes his local guide. Fishburne gives an absolutely towering performance that combines leading-man gravity with sex appeal, capturing a skittish, nervy energy as his character increasingly loses his sense of self.

Director Bill Duke will be at Vidiots for a screening of the film as well as a 35mm showing of “Predator,” in which he costars. Though it appears to be a catalog of 1970s kitsch — and make no mistake, it very much is — the movie is also a sharp commentary on the role of work in people’s lives with this story revolving around one day at a quintessential L.A. location.

“Car Wash” is also very funny, with a sparkling disco-era soundtrack including the hit title song. Michael Schultz became the first African American director to have a film play in competition at Cannes and he keeps things moving among the stacked ensemble cast, which includes comedians Richard Pryor and George Carlin. Writer Joel Schumacher would go on to a notable directing career of his own; his story consistently returns to the sharp political commentary of labor and its discontents.

This 50th anniversary screening of a new restoration will feature a panel with Schultz and actors Bill Duke, Antonio Fargas, Henry Kingi, Melanie Mayron, Garrett Morris and Pepe Serna. As with “Batman” , “Dick Tracy” arrived at a moment when movies based on comics were fairly novel. These were projects given to filmmakers with daring track records who wanted to be bold. None of them had teams of corporate minders keeping them in check, not like today.

Warren Beatty’s take on the classic lantern-jawed detective — which he also directed — is a perfect example of how Hollywood has changed. Essentially a $50 million art film with Madonna, Al Pacino and primary-colored visuals, “Dick Tracy” is an incredible audience experience, one made for adults who won’t get short-circuited by sexual innuendo .

Never to be confused with Paul Haggis’ milquetoast Big Issues film, David Cronenberg’s car-crazy weird sex movie stupefies audiences with the Canadian director’s most aggressively confrontational material. “Crash” demanded — and received — total commitment from its acting leads, Holly Hunter, James Spader and Elias Koteas, who fling themselves into an erotic misadventure that has them pursuing the next orgasm and the next highway pileup with equal vigor. I can’t imagine what it will be like to watch this one with a thousand people, but those going to this 4K screening in the huge David Geffen Theater will.





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