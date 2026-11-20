Virginia Woolf was right about the importance of a room of one's own, or as Destiny’s Child put it: “The house I live in (I bought it), I depend on me.'

The other night, while I was two glasses deep into a bottle of natural wine, sitting on my couch in my Hollywood studio in front ofwhen I wondered: had either of my grandmothers ever had the opportunity to live like this?

Alone but not lonely, in a space completely their own, with nobody vying for their labor or attention or filling the silence?

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I moved into my own place just over a year ago after a breakup with a live-in partner, and while I hesitate to go full, I’m grateful for the series of privileges and twists of fate that have brought me to the highs, lows and everyday mediums of solo living.wasn’t lying when she wrote about the importance of a woman having a room of her own, or, as Destiny’s Child so memorably put it: “The watch I'm wearing , the house I live in , the car I'm driving , I depend on me .

” To be fair, I rent my studio, I don’t wear a watch, and my 2013 Hyundai Sonata is covered in dents, but the motto still applies. Below are ten lessons I learned from my first year living alone in Los Angeles.

I’ve garnered a not-unearned reputation among my friends for bailing a little more frequently than I should, and while that’s a bad habit no matteryou cohabitate with, living alone has taught me that I need to treat my social engagements—whether they’re set-in-stone events or casual movie dates—with the same commitment I bring to work obligations. My friends deserve it, and just as importantly,deserve to see and enjoy myself amongst actual human beings every day, especially now that I can’t count on automatic social interaction at home.

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Do you own a drill? Me neither. When I moved into my studio last fall, I told myself I would become the kind of person who initiated her own D.I. Y. projects and fixed things when they broke without a) crying or b) live-documenting it on Instagram—but as it turns out, I’m still me, and even the newfound independence of solo living hasn’t made me handier.

I’d like to build my skills in this arena, but until I do, I've realized that it’s a lot easier and more joy-inducing to pay a helpful friend I refer to as my “handybutch” to hang my art, install myand turn on my pilot light than it is to farm out the jobs to a random TaskRabbit…or sit around waiting for myself to suddenly become amazing at using a level. Sure, money’s tighter now that I don’t split bills with a roommate, but investing in own comfort in my living space feels worth it.

I’ve always known this to be true when it comes to fashion , but when I lived with roommates or my ex, it was easier for me to surrender control of my living environment—a.k.a. be a slob—and only complete the amount of chores that resulted in nobody passive-aggressively texting me to please clean the bathroom.

Now that I live alone, I’m the only one affected by my messiness, and as it turns out, I value myself enough to try to combat it where possible, whether that means making my bed every day for the first time in my life or doing my dishes immediately so that I don’t attract bugs. On that bug note…yes, I’m more of a proponent of the ‘pay someone to do the hard things’ theory of solo living, but there are some hard things you can’t and arguablyoutsource, and for me, Hard Thing #1 is definitely dealing with insects.

I’ve been lucky enough to only ever spot two water bugs in my apartment over the last year , but both times, I wept and dry-heaved and instinctually went through my mental Rolodex of who I could call to kill them before…growing the hell up and killing them myself. Do I particularly want to put this new life skill into play a third time?

No, but at least I know I can if I have to. , but when you live alone, the days and nights can collapse into themselves without a real sense of occasion…unless you proactivelysaid occasion, something I try to do every time I light an expensive candle or stick of incense instead of “saving it for later” or start chopping onions for that complex Bolognese recipe I’ve been putting off trying because it seems like too much work to feed just one person.

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Invest in some good Tupperware for leftovers, light the candle, live your damn life! Who knew a game-show lifeline could also function as a mental-health life preserver?

When I first moved into my place alone, I worried that my lifelong tendency to self-isolate when things are hard would flare up without someone to physically share space with, but I’ve actually gotten better about reaching out when I need support, maybeit’s just me and my dog .

I still have some avoidant tendencies, but calling my besties to vent when solo living and my currently single status make me feel lonely has helped me realize that real emotional connection isn’t just about someone being there: It’s about letting someone be there forAs it turns out, I’m kind of guarded about bringing dates over to my place; partly because a reactive, bark-y Maltipoo who hates strangers lives there half the time, but also because I’ve become unexpectedly protective of my domain.

When I lived with a rotating cast of roommates in my twenties, it felt like no big deal to entertain a near-stranger in a bedroom that invariably consisted of a bare mattress, a stack of books and an empty iced-latte cup, but now that I’ve put time and energy into creating a home I love living alone, I have towant someone to visit if I invite them over. I always assumed I’d get bored living alone without other people’s gossip and drama to entertain me. Sometimes I do, and you know what? It’s kind of great.has taught me that I don’t need to fill every dull moment with stimulation or numb out to avoid hard feelings, and living alone while weed-abstinent is a consistent exercise in filling time .

Boredom has led me to start drawing again for the first time since I was a kid, perfect my French onion soup recipe, and even start doing stand-up at mercifully low-attendance open mics, so where else will it lead me, I wonder?

I am a devoted estate-sale and flea-market freak who’s lowkey addicted to trinkets, and while I’m trying to curb my spending , I’ve noticed that the cheapest items I own—from a vintage copy ofthat a kind bookseller at Womb House Books gifted me to a $5 milk frother I scored during a MoMA Design Store sale to a $10 sculptural yellow dish I scored at the Long Beach Flea Market—are the ones that I tend to look at and sigh in contentment, thrilled to live in my very own space without having to accommodate anyone else’s items or design ideas. Minimalism is overrated!

I’ve always loved Ruth Reichl’s description of making herself a bare-bones omelet in a borrowed apartment in Paris and “thinking that I was being a guest to myself” in her 2001 memoir, and I try to embody that spirit every time I run a bath or choose a movie or make a meal in my studio, whether it’s a multi-step chili or a simple bowl of yogurt with fruit andI may not be able to host a crowd in my studio the way I could in previous living spaces, but that’s okay; as it turns out, I’m enough.