This article highlights the 10 best Fantastic Four storylines, showcasing their impact on the comic book line and the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Comics ' first superhero property, The Fantastic Four , debuted in 1961 with Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as creators. The team consisted of Reed Richards , the Invisible Woman , the Human Torch , and the Thing .

They set up shop in the Baxter Building and fought supervillains to protect New York City. Over the years, they have taken part in incredible storylines, including one-shot issues that remain iconic to this day. The 10 best Fantastic Four storylines, which add to their legacy, are listed below





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Marvel Comics Fantastic Four Storylines Comic Book Line Stan Lee Jack Kirby Reed Richards Invisible Woman Human Torch Thing Baxter Building Supervillains New York City Sci-Fi Explorers Negative Zone Annihilus Galactus Secret Wars Dan Slott Ultimate Fantastic Four Mark Millar Brian Michael Bendis Adam Kubert The Maker Marvel Zombies Council Of Reeds Dale Eaglesham Doctor Doom Galactus The Trial Of Reed Richards John Byrne The Watcher

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