The 10 Best Avengers Costumes of All Time

Some of their best designs are venerable classics and others stem from more modern sensibilities, but the one thing they have in common is they all look amazing. These ten are the best of the best, showing off Avengers looks that fans have loved for decades. MCU fans never got to see a movie-accurate version of Hawkeye's best costume. Clint Barton in the Marvel Universe was an orphan who ended up joining the circus. His classic costume speaks to that; it feels like the kind of showy costume that a circus marksman would wear. The blue and purple are great eye-catching colors, with the section around the neck and upper chest looking like the ringmail from Captain America's costume. The tunic goes long in the front and the back, hanging down to his knees and cut at the sides. The pirate boots were a common superhero affectation of the time and they look sensational. The mask is the best part. It's exactly the kind of the mask that MCU would have never brought to the big screen back in the day. It just screams "comic book," from the unique cut to the H on the head. It's a classic and it's one of the reasons this is the best Hawkeye look. It fits the personality of Clint Barton in the comics — a showman — like a glove. Artists like George Perez and Mark Bagley made it look like a million bucks, especially when they went with the all-purple look down the line. The premiere Iron Man armor of the 1980s, the best era of Iron Man comics bar none, was a deviation from the Iron Man armor tropes that had been dominant throughout the '60s and '70s. There's a sense of strength and size to it that the older red-and-gold armors didn't really have. It was chunky and substantial, coming from a time when tech wasn't all about sizing everything down. The face plate had the familiar eye and mouth designs, but the helmet itself felt much bigger, giving the helmet a much meaner look. The Silver Centurion armor also showed that, as great as red and gold looked, silver and red looked even better. The red on the armor was a more reflective shade than before, and that combined with the silver gave the armor a much darker countenance. It definitely lives up to the centurion appellation, as it looks like armor made for combat.





