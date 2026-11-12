Jensen Huang resigns from Nvidia amid spy affair scandal, board investigation and $11 billion wealth drop

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned after admitting an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy and two employees, triggering a board investigation and a shareholder lawsuit. His net worth fell by about $11 billion as the company faces congressional scrutiny.

Jensen Huang has resigned as CEO of Nvidia after admitting to extramarital affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and two employees, according to the New York Post.

His departure on Thursday came hours after a third affair was revealed, deepening a scandal that has erased roughly $11 billion from his personal fortune in just days. The 63-year-old Huang, who holds a more than 3.5% stake in Nvidia and was one of its largest shareholders, saw his net worth fall from $154 billion to $143.3 billion as of Thursday, according to Forbes. He is now the world's 13th-richest person, behind Walmart heir Jim Walton and his family.

Also read Nvidia stock falls 8% after report board is preparing to oust Jensen Huang after second affair

Huang Forfeits Millions In Equity Compensation

As part of his resignation, Huang will forfeit $108 million in unvested equity compensation, a tiny fraction of his wealth. He will also lose his annual salary of about $7.5 million, which he earned in each of the past two years. The vast majority of Huang's fortune comes from roughly 740 million Nvidia shares held outright, not stock options. These shares are tucked into a web of family trusts and limited liability companies, securities filings show.

Because he owns them directly, Nvidia is unlikely to try to seize them, according to crisis communications expert Patrick Riccards. I think Nvidia just needed to be done with this, Riccards told The Post. They are not fools. They realize that all of them are very wealthy because of him and they do not want him to be an enemy.

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The most serious risk to Huang's wealth is whether his wife of more than 40 years, Lori Huang, seeks a divorce. She could be entitled to about half of those shares, which would represent a massive portion of his estate. Nvidia is also expected to be hauled before Congress soon.

Company Faces Congressional Subpoenas And Inquiries

The company has already agreed to answer questions from three House committees behind closed doors before Congress breaks for its Thanksgiving recess next Friday, according to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, a Florida Republican. While the acting CEO might be subpoenaed, it is likely Huang will go up there too, Riccards said. This board has to be very wary of what he is gonna say.

The scandal erupted after US intelligence concluded in a classified memo in May that Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed, was a Chinese intelligence asset, according to CNN. Megaspeed was under federal investigation for allegedly diverting advanced US semiconductors to entities in China in violation of export controls. Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, and US officials told CNN he had a relationship with her.

Federal agents briefed lawmakers roughly a year ago that they suspected Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Intelligence agencies often use deceptive schemes like the honey trap suspected in this case. Nvidia's board hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into Huang. Former SEC chairman Gary Gensler said the board must determine if Huang was honest with them.

If he misled the board, it is likely they remove him from the job even though they do not have a groomed successor, Gensler, now a professor at MIT, told CNN. Failing to disclose an active romantic relationship with a major customer could be viewed as concealing a glaring conflict of interest.

Charles Whitehead, professor of business law at Cornell Law School, said if the investigation concludes Huang deliberately misled the board about a massive conflict of interest, the board would have clear grounds to fire him. Failing to do so could open directors to their own legal exposure.

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This could, depending on what was said in the bedroom, escalate to a 10b-5 claim and potentially even criminal liability to the extent he knowingly aided a violation of the trade restrictions, Whitehead said. Ann Lipton, a professor at Colorado Law School, noted: You can have as many affairs with Chinese spies as you want under federal law, you just can not lie about it.

Nvidia Shares Plunge Amid Lawsuit Claims

Nvidia shares plummeted Wednesday night after The New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital affair with an employee who reports to him. The stock fell as much as 9% intraday on Monday after Huang admitted the affair and the board launched its investigation. A shareholder lawsuit filed Monday in a California court alleges Nvidia and Jensen Huang deceived investors in their responses to media reports about the affair.

Gensler said the stock movement shows this was material information, passing one test of law. The second test is whether the public was misled about material information, and it appears that way, he said. He added that board members investigating CEOs typically ask at the start: Is there anything else you need to tell us? Another key question is whether Nvidia and Huang were upfront with the public and investors as journalists dug into the story.

Nvidia previously said: Meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year. That statement appears directly contradicted by Huang's admission and the board investigation. The saga could determine the fate of trillions of dollars. Dan Ives, partner and senior managing director at Yorkville Ives & Co., estimated Nvidia could lose $1 trillion of market value if Huang is pushed out.

Trillions In Market Value At Risk Of Loss

Jensen has created a black eye moment for himself and Nvidia and now has created a spider web of complexity that Wall Street, Silicon Valley, DC and the global tech ecosystem are trying to figure out what is next, Ives wrote in a report to clients on Wednesday night. Whether Nvidia's board knew of the federal suspicion and failed to disclose it to shareholders is another major question. If the board did know, shareholders could argue the board deceived investors.

The board has said it has no reason to believe Huang was involved in any wrongdoing, but the independent investigation continues.