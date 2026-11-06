The 1 Ingredient This GI Doc Adds to Her Coffee Every Morning To Boost Fiber Intake

In TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, a gastroenterologist reveals her go-to strategy for people who struggle to get enough fiber from their diet.

If you’re looking to improve your gut health, eating a diverse range of fiber-rich foods is your best bet.every day. However, it’s not easy for everyone to increase their intake or meet their fiber needs through diet alone.

If you consistently struggle to eat enough fiber-rich foods or can’t meet the recommended daily fiber intake, you may benefit from taking a supplement, Dr. Trisha Pasricha, gastroenterologist and director of the Institute for Gut-Brain Research at Beth Israel Deaconness, tells TODAY.com. Although Pasricha always recommends a food-first strategy to patients, fiber supplements can help fill in the gaps. There are plenty of pills, powders and gummies to choose from — which one is best?

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Psyllium husks are a plant-based fiber supplement that add bulk to stool and help move it out of the body, per Psyllium husks are predominantly soluble fiber, which absorbs water and becomes a gel-like substance in the gastrointestinal tract. In addition to bulking and softening stool, this type of fiber helps slow down digestion, stabilizes blood sugar and promotes bowel regularity, Pasricha explains.

Psyllium husk also helps lower cholesterol by binding to bile, which reduces the amount of cholesterol the body absorbs, she adds. It’s a good idea to consult your doctor or pharmacist before starting a new supplement, especially if you are pregnant or have any underlying conditions. The golden rule is to start low and slow, says Pasricha. Increasing your fiber intake too quickly can cause digestive upset.

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It’s also very important to drink plenty of water when taking psyllium, says Pasricha. Aim to consume at least one full glass with your supplement, per the Cleveland Clinic. You can also mix the psyllium husk into other drinks or food.

“I mix it in my coffee every morning,” Pasricha says.series is all about simple strategies to make life a little easier. Every Monday through Friday, different qualified experts share their best advice on diet, fitness, heart health, mental wellness and more. Caroline Kee is a health reporter at TODAY based in New York City. She covers a range of medical news, consumer health, and wellness topics.