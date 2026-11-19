The Reds have an option to make the former Barça captain’s deal permanent.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has admitted he will be “happy” if Ronald Araújo’s move to Liverpool becomes a permanent one. The 27-year-old defender was widely viewed as a left-field signing by Liverpool, when he arrived on a season-long loan back in August.

However, the Uruguay international and former Barcelona captain hasClub legend turned analyst Jamie Carragher gushed that “the fans have absolutely fallen in love with” Araújo, but whether the affair becomes a long-term one or just a short fling remains to be seen.

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's deal for Araújo contains and option to buy the defender, reportedly set at £47 million . The Reds have never before paid such a high price for a player as old as Araújo, with the FSG ownership’s strategy typically focussed on youngerDeco has opened up on Araújo’s future. | Eric Alonso/Getty ImagesThe former Portugal international admitted the club would welcome receiving the funds from his sale, adding he is pleased for the star on a personal level.

On a personal level, I am happy for him. He’s a captain, he’s had tough times at the club, happy times, and we have a relationship. He made his decision and we respect it.

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“The most important thing for us is to see him happy, and if he ultimately decides to stay at Liverpool and things continue like this, that will be a positive thing for us too. ”Deco’s comments come in contrast to those of Barcelona defender Eric García, who has previously stated he expects to see Araújo back at Camp Nou next season.that he didn’t take Araújo’s vacated No. 4 jersey for the current campaign because “Ronald has left on loan for a year and, if everything goes well, he will return.

For his part, Araújo has so far remained coy on his own future, insisting only: “It’s very early to talk about these things.

“I’m just trying to enjoy every day and continue to develop and to play and to give what’s required of me to have that confidence. I’m really happy to be here. ”Some reports in England have suggested Liverpool will delay making a decision on the defender with the hope of negotiating a lower price.

Were he to sign at the pre-agreed price, Araújo would become the club’s third-most expensive defender of all time, behind only Virgil van Dijk and Jérémy Jacquet . Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC. Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs.

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A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.