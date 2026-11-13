Vikings Name Kirk Cousins Starting Quarterback for Week 10 Clash With Packers

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins will start in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins returns for a second stint with the team after a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell officially confirmed that newly acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins will start in the Week 10 road game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on FOX. This decision marks a pivotal moment for the Vikings as they attempt to reverse a struggling two-game losing streak with a high-profile quarterback change.

The matchup carries significant emotional weight for both organizations since Minnesota defeated the Packers 39-22 in Week 1. During that dominant home victory, the Vikings scored twenty-nine consecutive points to secure a decisive win. O'Connell highlighted the urgency of preparing Cousins quickly for this critical divisional contest against a familiar rival.

Also read 3 Step Guide to Set Kirk Cousins Up for Success in His Vikings Return

O'Connell praised Cousins for his rapid assimilation into the team during the short preparation window. He stated he cannot give enough credit to the quarterback for working extremely hard alongside the coaching staff. The coach noted that everyone involved has been very impressed with Cousins' ability to command the huddle despite limited practice time.

The arrival of the thirty-eight-year-old Cousins represents his second stint with the Minnesota franchise. He previously played for the Vikings from 2018 through 2023 and worked under O'Connell from 2022 through 2023. The organization acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick.

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Cousins brings recent starting experience from his brief tenure with the Raiders this season. In nine starts for Las Vegas, he threw for 2,340 yards with twenty touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes and posted a 97.1 passer rating, demonstrating he can still perform at a high level in the NFL.

This move addresses a severe offensive crisis for the Vikings who started the season 0-6. They have lost their last two games consecutively, including a tough 23-6 Monday night defeat at home against the Buffalo Bills. The team needs immediate offensive stability to remain competitive in the crowded NFC North standings.

Previous starter Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring strain that will keep him inactive for Sunday's game. Carson Wentz filled in during the loss to Buffalo but struggled significantly. Wentz threw two interceptions, completed only eight passes, and managed just 81 passing yards against a disciplined Bills defense.

The Vikings also have Max Brosmer on the roster who took over late in the fourth quarter during the Monday night game. However, Cousins offers the veteran leadership and proven production that the team desperately needs right now. His experience should help stabilize the offense for the remainder of the season.

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All eyes will be on how Cousins handles the pressure of starting against the Packers in a hostile road environment. The coaching staff believes he has been ready to go and has the command necessary to lead the team effectively. This starting assignment could define the rest of the Vikings season if he can replicate his recent success.