That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Returns to Its Roots

The fourth season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has brought the series back to its roots, with Rimuru building his nation and dealing with a new villain. The series has never felt more exciting, with a perfect balance of laughs, battles, and world-building.

Out of every isekai series released in the past decade, few have captivated the world like That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The first season was enough to rank the series as one of the best isekai of the modern era, but it wasn't able to keep that reputation up for long.

The second season was solid, but the third season slowed the franchise down to a halt. It was a major deviation from everything that made That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime good in the first place, but luckily, the fourth season has corrected those issues. The fourth and current season of Reincarnated as a Slime is bringing Rimuru back to his roots.

He's exactly where he needs to be, and the show's excellence once again proves why it's undeniably Crunchyroll's favorite isekai franchise. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime became known as one of the best isekai of the modern era for a couple of key reasons.

The series itself has an incredibly simple premise: what if a man was reincarnated as a slime, the weakest creature, but secretly had a few skills that gave him the potential to be the strongest? It's a straightforward idea that the series made the most out of, especially in the first two seasons. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the best series for world-building, and that's saying something in the world of isekai.

The series was at its best when it showed Rimuru gaining followers, building relationships, and eventually, creating a nation. The second season expanded upon this premise in a great way, introducing new characters and countries to Rimuru and the rest of his allies. The third season, however, went a different way.

Playfully referred to as a different franchise, the third season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime features a litany of meetings that make it feel like an entirely different franchise. It's slow, boring, and completely devoid of everything Reincarnated as a Slime is known for. It felt like a death sentence for one of Crunchyroll's absolute best, but this year's season shows that Rimuru and the Great Nation of Tempest are just getting started.

The fourth season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime had a relatively slow start, but the past few episodes have put the series exactly where it needs to be. Rimuru is back building his nation, and he's dealing with one of the best villains in the genre. Rimuru is finding his way onto the world stage, and we couldn't be happier. The villain in question, Maribel Rozzo, is a perfect foil to Rimuru.

Unlike most isekai villains, Maribel is a reincarnated person as well, and she had plenty of experience in her past life as a master manipulator. With her Unique Skill, Greed, there hasn't been anyone who has been able to resist her. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime hasn't felt this exciting in years. Rimuru is back building Tempest up, his allies are looking more ferocious than ever, and there's finally a villain worth Rimuru's time.

Crunchyroll has always promoted That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime heavily, and it's moments like these that remind us why. It's a great series, filled with laughs, battles, and everything in between. As long as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime continues down this path, there will be few isekai series that can match it.





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