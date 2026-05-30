That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Poised to Surpass Solo Leveling in 2026

A comparison between two popular isekai anime series, highlighting how That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime may overtake Solo Leveling with its upcoming fourth season and movie in 2026.

Solo Leveling will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the hottest most exciting series around. What it has done in just two seasons is nearly incomparable but Crunchyrolls favorite isekai series proves that it is not exactly in a league of its own.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is not just a great isekai series it is one of the best in the modern era. It is amazing at world building and creating characters fans cannot help but root for. While Solo Leveling is basically required viewing for anyone who loves shonen the same can be said for isekai fans and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

It is a top tier show in more ways than one and with both a new season and a new film coming out in 2026 Rimuru and his allies are looking downright unstoppable. Solo Leveling became more popular than anyone could have predicted and yet its success is completely deserved. There are few series as wonderfully straightforward as Solo Leveling.

While a lot of other shonen series try to hide the fact that at their core they are just power fantasies Solo Leveling embraces it. Solo Leveling has never been about the story it is about having some of the best fights in the history of anime full stop. Jinwoos near historic fight against the Ant King towards the end of the second season is a perfect example of everything that Solo Leveling wants to be.

It is a jaw dropping fight that has accumulated more than 30 million views on YouTube and that number is only growing. Still a certain isekai might not let it reign supreme for much longer. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the best isekai series of all time and after two long years Rimuru Tempest will finally be back in action.

He is the star of a massive isekai series that has the potential to take down even Demon Slayer and that is saying something. The late 2010s and early 2020s have been defined by the isekai genre. It is a simple premise that opens the art form up to a near endless number of possibilities.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime stars a lowly salaryman who finds himself reincarnated as a slime usually the weakest creature in any world they are part of. This time however the titular slime becomes one of the strongest characters in the franchise creating his own country and changing the world in a way nobody could have predicted. 2026 is going to be a big year for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as it comes into 2026 swinging.

The fourth season is set to air on April 3rd and the franchise will also be debuting That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea on May 1st. After concluding the opening ceremony of the Demon Kingdom Federation Tempest Rimuru and his companions are invited by the Celestial Emperor Elmesia of the great elven nation the Magi Dynasty Thalion to visit her private resort island. As the group enjoys their brief vacation a mysterious woman named Yura appears.

A new incident unfolds against the backdrop of the boundless azure sea. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has never been this ambitious and with the massive fanbase that it already has there is no telling how successful the series will be in the summer of 2026





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