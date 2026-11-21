Image Comics releases That Texas Blood Hell Comes to Allison Ranch #3 on November 25 featuring writer Chris Condon and artist Jacob Phillips.

Image Comics officially releases That Texas Blood: Hell Comes to Allison Ranch #3 on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The new issue arrives in stores and digital platforms with a suggested retail price of just $3.99. This release concludes the high-stakes conflict between law enforcement and a sophisticated criminal syndicate. Readers can secure copies at major comic retailers or through digital distribution channels starting on the scheduled date. The creative team delivers a definitive conclusion to the western thriller arc.

Writer Chris Condon and artist Jacob Phillips drive the narrative forward with precision. The story places Joe Bob, Wilson, and their fellow deputies directly in the crosshairs of a lethal threat. These law enforcement figures must navigate an increasingly volatile situation where danger is imminent. Their mission becomes more precarious as the antagonists tighten their control over the region. The tension escalates rapidly as the law struggles to maintain order.

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Meanwhile, heist architect Mary Allison executes a complex plan to secure her objectives. She operates as the central strategist, organizing the necessary elements for a significant criminal enterprise. Mary uses a corded telephone to coordinate her schemes, adding an analog texture to her high-stakes operations. This methodical approach contrasts sharply with the violent reality facing the deputies. Her reliance on traditional technology highlights the gritty, grounded nature of the western setting.

The narrative explores the sharp division of labor between the planner and the participants. While Mary Allison devises the intricate scheme, other characters are tasked with the dangerous execution. This dynamic creates a clear distinction between those who orchestrate the crime and those who physically stand in the path of the plan. Mary uses her strategic mind to ensure the timing and execution of the planned events remain under her control. The crew depends on her flawless preparation to avoid capture.

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Interior art by Jacob Phillips uses stark lighting contrasts to emphasize the story's shifting tones. The visual storytelling technique juxtaposes a bright school hallway with a much darker, armed confrontation. This contrast helps readers understand the immediate stakes faced by the characters in both storylines. The art effectively captures the anxiety and urgency of the deputies as they close in on the criminals. Every panel reinforces the danger lurking in the shadows.

John McCrea provides an alternative cover that offers another visual interpretation of the issue's themes. His design complements the interior artwork to ensure the visual narrative supports the complex plot developments. The combination of Condon's writing and Phillips' art creates a cohesive and engaging reading experience. The cover art captures the essence of the conflict between the law and the heist crew. Fans can choose between the standard and alternative covers at their local shops.

The release marks a significant continuation of the series' exploration of western tropes and criminal enterprises. The creative team has built upon the established characters and setting throughout the previous issues. Readers can expect further developments in the conflict between the deputies and the heist crew in this final issue. The story delivers on the promise of a tense and thrilling conclusion. The western genre elements are executed with a modern sensibility.

That Texas Blood continues to stand out in the current comic book landscape. The series offers a fresh take on the classic western narrative structure. The focus on strategic planning and law enforcement adds layers of complexity to the plot. The character dynamics drive the story forward with compelling momentum. The artistic direction enhances the atmospheric tension of the setting. This issue serves as a compelling entry point for new readers and a satisfying conclusion for long-time fans. The combination of action and strategy keeps the narrative engaging until the very end.