The Indianapolis Colts are releasing quarterback Daniel Jones after a 3-8 start, with head coach Shane Steichen naming Anthony Richardson the new starter. The move comes after Jones signed a two-year, $88 million deal in the offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts are releasing quarterback Daniel Jones, head coach Shane Steichen announced at a press conference on Friday morning. Anthony Richardson Sr. will take over as the team's starting quarterback.

The decision comes after the Colts lost to the Houston Texans on Thursday night, 26-3, dropping their record to 3-8. In that AFC South matchup, Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, and a 45.9 passer rating. His completion rate was 44.4 percent. The Texans outgained the Colts in total yards, 354-167.

Also read Biggest Takeaway From Colts' Loss to Texans: Shane Steichen Might Finally Bench Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones Re-signing Deal Breakdown

Jones re-signed with the Colts on a two-year, $88 million deal in the offseason, which included $60 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $100 million. Through 11 games this season, Jones threw for 1,974 yards, seven touchdowns, and an NFL-high 13 interceptions, with a 65.4 passer rating and a 58.4 completion percentage. Both his passer rating and completion percentage were career lows.

Advertisement

The Colts originally signed Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal in 2025, and he beat out Richardson for the starting job, leading the team to an 8-4 record before tearing his Achilles in a Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Duke.

After five-plus seasons with the Giants from 2019 to 2024, he requested his release in November 2024 after being benched, and the team honored that request. Jones then signed with the Minnesota Vikings, finishing the 2024 season there before joining the Colts in the ensuing offseason. Unlike when the Giants demoted him to third-stringer to protect against an injury clause, Jones did not ask the Colts for his release, Steichen said.

Giants Coach John Harbaugh Reacts

Giants head coach John Harbaugh, whose team faces the Colts next week, reacted to the news. He said, It changes probably pretty dramatically. I mean, wow. I do not want to get ahead of ourselves here, and you just hit me with that.

But definitely the offense will be the offense that they run, but it will be centered around the quarterback for sure, and they are probably different styles to some degree, so we will have to look at that when the time comes. We have people doing that this week. They will have to make a left turn, obviously. The Giants' advance-scouting staffers were thrown a curveball by the move, as the Colts are next week's opponent.

Colts Offensive Shift Richardson

The release means the Colts may shift to a more option-based offense on Nov. 29 to hide Richardson's passing inaccuracy. In the Giants locker room, the news brought back memories. Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor told The Post, That the writing is on the wall for the season and you have to get through the next six games the best you can play. D.J. is a great guy but he is in such a predicament.

Advertisement

He went there last year and balled out, so it is definitely not a him thing. When you trade everyone like they did, it is hard. Giants backup offensive lineman Josh Sills, who was with the Colts last season and to start 2025, saw the same hard-working Jones that was beloved by Giants teammates. Sills told The Post, He helped me in any and every way imaginable.

He went above and beyond to make sure everyone had what they needed to achieve their goals. It is a team game. It takes 11 guys.

Jones Future Waivers And Options

Next week was billed as the Jones Revenge Game against the Giants. Instead, Jones did not even make it through the first year of the two-year, $88 million contract. Jones might be able to help the Patriots or Ravens in their playoff chase. He could help the Eagles avoid embarrassment the rest of the season.

Or he could use his ties to Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb to become the backup for a Super Bowl contender. Any team that claims him off waivers will inherit $2.1 million in salary this season and a $10.5 million injury guarantee for 2027. Returning to the Giants or reuniting with Brian Daboll in Tennessee are extremely unlikely possibilities.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas said, I wish the best for him and I know he is going to make the most of his next opportunity. But I am focused on what we have going on and we are not looking at Indy right now. We are focused on this week and Jacksonville.