If the notice got lost in a mail pile or tossed in the trash, here’s what you should know about it.

You probably got the letter. Rocky Mountain Power recently began mailing out notices of a $4 monthly fee that will be added to electricity bills unless customers opt out.

It’s all part of an initiative being pushed by a coalition of cities and counties across the Beehive State, which will fund clean energy projects that would then plug into the power company’s grid. The Community Clean Energy Program, as it’s called, is set to “advance renewable energy solutions,” according to Rocky Mountain Power’s website.

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If the notice the company sent to you ended up in the pile of mail on your counter, here’s what you need to know about it: What is the fee? The program means Rocky Mountain Power customers will be paying an extra $4 per month on their energy bills unless they opt out .

Customers can decline to participate online by logging into their account at rockymountainpower.net , over the phone by calling 800-895-0614, or by mailing an opt-out form to Rocky Mountain Power . What is the deadline to opt out? Customers are automatically enrolled in the program, and must opt out by Jan. 1 to avoid the charge. You can cancel by May 1 of next year without facing a fee.

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Any cancellations after May 1 incur a $30 charge. Who will pay? The fee will charge customers in Alta, Castle Valley, Emigration Canyon, Francis, Holladay, Midvale, Millcreek, Moab, Oakley, Ogden, Park City, Salt Lake City and Springdale. Customers who live in the unincorporated areas of Grand County, Salt Lake County and Summit County will also be subject to the extra charge.

These places are part of Utah Renewable Communities, a group created by a 2019 law to work with Rocky Mountain Power toward the goal of providing net 100% renewable energy by 2030. Lower-income customers enrolled in Rocky Mountain Power’s Home Electric Lifeline program will be able to participate for free, so the charge to customers will also help offset the cost for their neighbors who may make less. What will it pay for?

The fee goes toward developing “new, utility-scale renewable energy sources,” including solar, wind, and geothermal projects, according to a newsletter from the Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah, commonly referred to simply as HEAL Utah. Carmen Valdez, HEAL Utah’s radioactive and toxics program manager, has led the organization’s work with Utah Renewable Communities for the past seven years.

Building new utility-scale energy requires funding, so the fee is a way for communities to partner with Rocky Mountain Power and determine what energy projects fuel their power grid, she said in an interview.

“Anytime we look at a bill and see an increase, it could be a little bit of a shock factor,” Valdez said. “But this time, this is a good fee. This is going to helping ensure that Rocky Mountain Power is committed ... to bringing those clean energy sources on the grid. ” The funding from the fee will be pooled, Valdez said, and allocated toward clean energy projects approved by the Utah Renewable Communities board.

Each municipality has a representative on the board, she added.

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“It’ll be projects that can directly interconnect to the PacifiCorp transmission system, so it could be located in Idaho, Utah or Wyoming,” Valdez said. “But the energy for communities will be achieved 100% net, which means it’ll be offset by that clean energy coming onto the grid. ” That means not all the power going to somewhere like Salt Lake City would be generated by renewable energy, but clean energy investments that residents pay into would balance out other sources.

Could it go to nuclear power? Utah’s law that created the Community Clean Energy Program does define energy derived from nuclear fuel as a “clean energy resource,” but the communities within the program determine what kinds of projects are funded by the fee, Valdez said.

The coalition of municipalities evaluated projects through a request for proposals that only considered wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric resources, so those are the types of projects the group plans to pursue moving forward, according to its website. Why did HEAL fight to get this?

HEAL has been pushing for Utahns to have a say in what projects power their grid for years, Valdez said, and getting involved in the program is a great opportunity for the Beehive State to lead with this first-of-its-kind, community-led energy project and plan.

“We hope that this is really just the start of seeing similar programs throughout the state as well as throughout the nation when it comes to community-led energy resources,” Valdez said.