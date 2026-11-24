Some of these burns last for days or even weeks.

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Snow hasn’t been on the menu so far this fall, but winter is finally starting to rear its chilly head in Denver — and so are prescribed burns. Most controlled burns in Colorado are done between fall and spring, when snow coverage helps limit fire spread and there’s time to recover before the growing season.

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And, despite a notoriously dry season throughout 2026, Denver Parks & Recreation is still rolling with seven prescribed burns in the foothills this season, weather permitting. Denver Parks & Rec and local fire departments will hold seven separate burns throughout the foothills over the rest of the year, with six located within the Evergreen Fire Protection District’s control. The seventh will be within the Elk Creek Fire Protection District’s jurisdiction near Legault North 40.

Legault North 40is required to complete a safe burn, according to Parks & Rec, so burn dates and times are entirely dependent on weather.

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“Burning will take place only when weather, fuel moisture, snow cover and air quality conditions meet established safety and operational requirements,” Parks & Rec spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa said in a press release on Nov. 23. The burns will consist of 6-foot piles of small branches and wood debris from wildfire mitigation and vegetation management projects. Depending on the number of piles and conditions, operations could last days or even several weeks, according to Parks & Rec.

“The prescribed fire projects are designed to reduce hazardous fuel accumulations, restore and maintain healthy, diverse forest ecosystems, and improve wildlife habitat. By reducing excess vegetation and woody debris, prescribed burning can help limit the intensity and spread of future wildfires and reduce the potential for extreme fire behavior,” Figueroa said. from October, there is an 83% chance of a “strong” El Niño weather event between January and March of next year, which would likely lead to a wetter, more active storm track in the Midwest.forecasts wetter-than-average precipitation in much of Colorado between October and the end of January, with most of the state receiving some drought relief.

When wildfires do occur, people often complain that smoke causes irritation, allergies and other respiratory issues. While controlled burns are on a much smaller scale, they can cause some temproary environmental issues with plume smoke.

However, the burning of debris and excess fuel can help reduce the pollution dangers of actual wildfires if they do occur. According to ain the western parts of the country in 2025, prescribed burns produce roughly 17% of the PM2.5 pollution smoke of a wildfire in the same area and cut net smoke pollution from subsequent wildfires by an average of 14%.

While that’s beneficial in the long run, the prescribed burn can still be hazardous for people with increased sensitivities.

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“Although prescribed burns generally produce fewer air quality impacts than uncontrolled wildfires, smoke can still affect air quality and human health,” Figueroa noted. “Individuals who are sensitive to smoke or have respiratory conditions should be aware of potential impacts. ”Most jurisdictions around the state hold their own controlled fires, but the Denver Department of Parks & Recreation manages Evergreen Lake and nearby land as part of the Denver Mountain Parks system; it also manages Evergreen Golf Course.

The Denver Mountain Park system includes 46 public parks near Denver, including Red Rocks, William “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s Grave, Evergreen Lake, Lookout Mountain and Echo Lake. This dates back to the early 1900s, when Denver officials noticed tourists heading off to the city’s neighboring mountains, according to, leading local entrepreneur John Brisben Walker to start a campaign to persuade the city to purchase land outside of Denver.

The city’s Real Estate Exchange, Chamber of Commerce and Motor Club jumped on the idea and brought a proposal before Denver voters. A dedicated mill levy was introduced to provide the funds needed to acquire parklands and build roads between Golden, Bergen Park, Evergreen and Morrison. Voters approved the Mountain Parks Amendment passed in 1912, and the rest is history. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there.

This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. joined Westword as a staff writer in May 2026. He previously worked at the Denver Gazette, covering breaking news and Jefferson County. Sage has received numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Colorado Press Association for his reporting on arts and public safety.

A Delaware native, Sage graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a major in creative writing.