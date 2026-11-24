More than 15% of San Diego Gas & Electric customers are behind on their power bills. The utility wants to raise gas and electric rates 8% in 2028.

San Diego County is known for being one of America’s most expensive regions. Locals are feeling the squeeze and looking for solutions. KPBS' new series Price of San Diego dives into the rising costs of groceries, child care, car insurance and even our beloved California burrito.

SDG&E customers wait to speak about a proposed rate increase during a public hearing in Santee City Hall on Nov. 10, 2026. There are a few local consumer advocacy groups that help San Diegans who are behind on their San Diego Gas & Electric bills. They tend to get a lot more calls the month after a Logan Heights resident Barbara Pinto is one of the people who’s fallen behind.

Also read CII Proposes 15 Reforms to Grow Banking Assets for $26.5 Trillion Economy

The 80-year-old San Diego native grew up comfortably in a one-income household, not too far from her current home. Nowadays, everything feels unaffordable — even though Pinto’s getting a good deal on the house she rents through her church.

“What scares me is everything increasing all the time,” she said. “Because it's not just that bill — it's everything. You know, inflation. Period.

Housing is the number one scare. And the second scare is the utilities. ” Pinto retired, but went back to work because her Social Security income wasn’t enough. She got a part-time job with the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, but they temporarily shut down during the COVID pandemic.

Pinto lost some of her income and fell almost $4,000 behind on her power bill. She’s been chipping away on a payment plan with SDG&E, in part using loans from friends.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, she’s hesitated to replace her fan with an air conditioner and drive her bill up even more, even though she’s struggled with the heat this year.

“This past summer, I thought 'I was out of here. ' I just thought, 'I am not going to live through the summer. ' It was just horrible,” she said. The utility has cited several factors to justify the proposed rate hike, including ongoing grid maintenance as the state becomes more electrified.

Spokesperson Humberto Gurmilan said the company is doing everything it can to keep bills down. SDG&E spokesperson Humberto Gurmilan sits outside the company's San Diego headquarters Oct. 12, 2026.

“We're about 20 years of being recognized as the most reliable in the West, and we're proud of that. But it takes investments, right? ” he said.

“It takes investments — especially with the wildfire threats that we have here in the region. And the strengthening of the grid, the investments that we've made with energy storage and all that. ”on the proposed rate hike during a public hearing in Santee City Hall last week. Community organizations also rallied outside the chambers, decrying what they view as corporate greed.this fiscal year.

Jeffrey Martin, the CEO of their parent company, Sempra, made more than $22 million last year, according to the Those figures frustrate SDG&E customer Kevin Zavala-Aviles, who spoke against the proposed rate hike during the hearing and later in an interview.

“It feels like they don't see me as a human being, and it feels like they don't see everyone else here as human beings. And instead they see us as dollar signs,” he said. Zavala-Aviles and his wife bought a house in Paradise Hills in 2022. He had been stationed in Coronado during his time in the Marine Corps, and loved the area’s scenery.

Advertisement

“I remember seeing those beautiful green parrots that fly around San Diego, and thinking how unique that is. And how nice the environment is here,” he said. After moving into their house, the couple was quickly shocked by their power bill. They pay about $150 per month for power, and $400 to $500 for it to be delivered.

“I sit at this table on a daily basis wondering how I'm gonna make ends meet and provide for my family sometimes — and it's not easy,” Zavala-Aviles said, sitting in his kitchen. “That feeling of helplessness. ” Zavala-Aviles is on a payment plan with SDG&E, but the $1,000 monthly charges are tough to make. He says he’ll rack up debt running appliances to keep his dogs cool or warm, depending on the season.

Otherwise, he says he still has to compromise on the person he wants to be. Dropping hobbies like archery, martial arts and camping.

“It has made me do things that I never thought I'd have to do as a veteran,” he said. “I have contemplated selling my plasma. I have contemplated everything I could do just to make a few extra hundred bucks at the end of the day. ” Zavala-Aviles owns his house, but says it wouldn’t have been possible without the VA’s home loan program.

That doesn’t sit well with him. Marine Corps Sgt. Kevin Zavala-Aviles poses with his wife, Jasmine Zavala.

“If someone like me, with an advantage, is struggling really hard right now, what does that mean for everyone else who doesn't have an advantage? ” he said. I don't think the politics that we have now is the right type of politics we need in this country. But I think there's still a way forward, for sure,” he said.

“I think for me, it's community – collective action. And just getting together, right now. That’s where the power’s at. ”Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS.

He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.