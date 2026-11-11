'That Actually Needs Immediate Attention': Doctors Are Debunking Common Medical Myths Way Too Many Patients Still Believe

'So many patients think that. I educate at least one person per shift about it.'

Hi, I’m Hannah Loewentheil, and as a Senior Writer at BuzzFeed I write about all things lifestyle, especially parenting, travel, and food.

“'I always get the flu when I get the flu shot. ' No, you don’t. You’re welcome to refuse. But you don’t get the flu from the shot.

Also read Nintendo Confirms No Immediate Wilds Era Sequels While New Tears of Kingdom Statue Announced

" "I want to scream every time a patient says they’ve 'heard bad things' about statins. I can’t be bothered having the conversation about it, but I’m not allowed to say 'Well, enjoy your stroke then,' and let it go. I HAVE to have the stupid conversation about how their neighbor's cousin got a frozen shoulder or some rubbish.

"The idea that your cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood glucose are normal, so you can quit the medications that accomplished this. " "That you shock someone when their heart rate is a flat line. This is always in TV and movies. When there is no heartbeat, there is no rhythm to shock.

You have to get the heart going first. This belief drives me crazy.

" "Supplements are magical healing pills sold by selfless people who don’t have any ulterior motives but to make you healthier. Meanwhile, prescription pills are poison, and how dare I mention prescribing them?

Advertisement

" "The myth: eating absolutely healthy and refraining from vices such as smoking, drinking, and indulging in sugar will ensure you don’t get cancer. The reality: no. Someone who smoked like a chimney for 50+ years could very well not get a lung cancer of some kind, whereas your health nut aunt who has never smoked gets it.

Cancer is a roll of the dice; by being a smoker, you just stack the odds in your favor that you’ll get it, but that is NOT a guarantee.

"symptoms starting for women as early as their 30s. And for women who have stopped menstruating, HRT causes cancer, and therefore you should avoid it. There are at least a dozen other myths about menopause I wish we'd stop believing.

" "That going on hospice means giving up and/or 'lack of faith,' and you should never do it until you are literally hours from dying. The best time to go on hospice care is the day you receive a terminal diagnosis, while you are still walking around, doing a lot of the things you like to do. Sign the papers! Let them simplify your medications and your list of clinic visits.

Tell them what you would like to get done in the weeks or months you have left, and they'll do their best to help you get those things done. As an RN, that's what I'd do myself.

" "Nipple confusion, aka the idea if you give your baby a bottle, they’re suddenly never going to go back to breastfeeding ever again. It’s not true; they can’t form associations like that. If the baby feeds more effectively with a bottle, that isn’t because they’re “confused. ” Breastfeeding is relatively more strenuous for an infant, so if they aren’t fed well, they’re going to get worse at it, and the vicious cycle continues.

Just feed the baby.

" "My pediatrician was furious about antivax movements rearing their heads in my childhood. She was old enough to have gone through medical school in the days of routine childhood deaths from now vaccine-preventable diseases, so any parent showing anti-vaccine opinions or beliefs left her FUMING.

" "That you should take antibiotics for a common cold. Colds are caused by viruses. Antibiotics kill bacteria. Drives me insane.

Advertisement

It's led to our problem with antibiotic resistance.

" "'I'm a diabetic; I've got to have something to eat' is invariably a phrase churned out by most diabetic patients whose blood sugars are consistently elevated, who have a high BMI, complications of diabetes, and who, in actuality, would be better off eating less regularly from the pressure they seem to feel. The risk for hypoglycemia is extremely low for most tablet-controlled diabetics, and the constant drip feed of calories from this myth about diabetics constantly needing to eat/have sugar puts constant additional strain on their bodies.

" "So many patients think that the needle stays in their arm when we place an IV. The needle comes out, and a thin plastic straw is what stays in. I educate at least one person per shift about this.

" "Period pain bad enough to affect your day-to-day life is not 'normal'. No pain at that level is normal, and treatment should be sought and given.

" "The idea that if someone has a concussion, they shouldn't fall asleep. You VERY much need sleep if you've had a brain injury or concussion.

However, a person should be checked on to make sure they didn't fall unconscious, because that's a sign of a brain bleed that actually needs immediate attention.

" "That wearing glasses will make your vision worse. Or inversely, that not wearing your glasses as prescribed can make your vision worse. Neither of these statements is true. If your vision got worse, it would have gotten worse regardless.

This is driven primarily by genetics, growth, systemic health, and we are learning more about environmental influences such as vitamin D during childhood. Oftentimes, your vision didn’t actually get worse; you just got to experience corrected vision and have gotten so accustomed to it that your uncorrected vision feels worse than before. Like upgrading to a 4K television and going back to your standard-def screen after a year. The quality didn’t change, but your perception of it did.

"Are you a medical professional with something to add? Tell us about a medical myth you wish patients would stop believing. Add your comment below or use this anonymous form.