That '70s Show Spinoff Premieres on Netflix

The highly-anticipated spinoff of That '70s Show has made its debut on Netflix, bringing back several original cast members and introducing a new generation of teens.

We are now further from 90s than That '70s Show was from the 70s when it premiered in 1998. The highly-anticipated new spinoff made its debut on Netflix Thursday, bringing back several members of the original cast and the show follows a new generation of teens in the famous Forman basement.

According to its description, the new series takes place in 1995, as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who is played by Callie Haverda, spends a summer with her grandparents where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. The streaming company has said the nearly the entire original cast will make special appearances in the new series, including Topher Grace Eric Forman, Ashton Kutcher Michael Kelso, Laura Prepon Donna Pinciotti, Mila Kunis Jackie Burkhart and Wilmer Valderrama Fez.

And from the sound of things, they're all still alright. One of few characters who won't be making a return to the show is Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes and recently stood trial. Joining the new members of the cast are Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos, who all star as new Point Place teens





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That '70S Show Netflix Spinoff New Series Original Cast Callie Haverda Mace Coronel Maxwell Acee Donovan Reyn Doi Sam Morelos

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