The wind forecast doesn’t factor in the venturi effect, or “wind tunnel” effect, that can often increase gusts in the city as wind squeezes between Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

The wind forecast doesn’t factor in the venturi effect, or"wind tunnel" effect, that can often increase gusts in the city as wind squeezes between Manhattan’s skyscrapers.

The threats of Thursday's severe storm system are coming into focus as we inch closer to Thanksgiving. It's not just a problem for the balloons in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but for the millions of people across the tri-state preparing to sit down for the annual holiday feast. Power outages are now possible as wind gusts are forecast to reach 40-60 mph, maybe as high as 70 mph down the Jersey Shore.

Also read Coastal storm could bring rain, gusty wind on Thanksgiving

The system will strengthen as it moves up the coast from the Southeast on Wednesday and then pass through the Northeast on Thursday. The wind forecast doesn’t factor in the venturi effect, or “wind tunnel” effect, that can often increase gusts in the city as wind squeezes between Manhattan’s skyscrapers. By Thursday afternoon, wind gusts will top 50 mph in the city, on Long Island, and for Central and South New Jersey.

For that reason, a high wind watch is in effect for Thanksgiving. A high wind warning has been issued for much of our region, including Long Island, New York City, and significant parts of New Jersey. The wind will be coming out of the east, so we expect high tide flooding on Thursday along the Jersey Shore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Low-lying, flood-prone locations may see moderate to major flooding at high tide, so a coastal flood watch is in place from Middlesex County south. The Thanksgiving storm will deliver rain along with the wind. We may get some light, scattered showers before noon, but the brunt of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening. That timeline allows for most of the parade to be rain-free.

Thursday's rain will be heaviest from midday into the evening. While that's good news for the parade, which is set to end around 12:30 p.m., it isn't great news for anyone driving for their celebration. And could make for muddy backyard football games. Most areas will pick up between 1-2 inches of rain on Thanksgiving.

Isolated areas, mainly down the Jersey Shore, could pick up over 2 inches. Minor street flooding from some of the heaviest downpours is possible, but the flash flood risk is quite low. A few scattered light showers may linger into Friday as the storm pulls away from the Northeast, but additional accumulations are unlikely. That will set us up for a beautiful, dry weekend for travelers heading home from their Thanksgiving getaways.

Though Macy's states the parade will happen"rain or shine," there are exceptions for public safety, and that includes wind — and while the parade could still go on, the balloons may not fly. Balloons are grounded when sustained winds reach 24 mph or wind gusts reach 35 mph. The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. At that time, gusts should already be over 30 mph. By 10 a.m. our forecast is for gusts to 40 mph.

That’s well above the grounding threshold. Based on this forecast, it doesn’t look good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, if the storm system tracks northward more slowly, the higher gusts could be delayed until post-parade, allowing the balloons to fly. Though it's unlikely the parade will be canceled, there's a real possibility that the balloons will be grounded.

“Our team is closely monitoring the weather forecast with our City and agency partners, and as always, the safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority,” Macy's said in a statement. In previous years with high wind speeds, balloons have been tied to trucks instead of handled by people, flown lower to the ground, or not flown at all. The last Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in which balloons were grounded was in 1971.

All ten balloons that were set to march were sidelined either before or during the parade. The parade floats continued the route as normal. Whether the balloons take to the sky this year will be a decision made on the morning of the parade, Macy's said in a statement, as officials keep tabs on wind gauges along the route.

The New York Police Department has previously described it as a game-day decision, with officials adding that the balloons can be steered off the route and deflated on a side street if weather conditions get bad enough that handlers can't control them. In past years, balloons have flown a bit lower than usual because of weather, with each inflatable character having a distinct risk profile that includes its size and weight, and an optimal altitude for wind speeds.