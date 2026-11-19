WSDOT prepared travel charts for Nov. 25-29 showing the best and worst times to travel on routes prone to holiday congestion.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a viral video of a car speeding in the bike and pedestrian path along I-90 on Sep. 10. Washington state highways are expected to see heavier-than-usual traffic during Thanksgiving weekend, with lengthy delays on Interstate 90 and longer waits at ferry docks, the stateWeekend toll rates will be in effect Thursday, Nov. 26, on the State Route 520 bridge, the State Route 99 tunnel, and the State Route 509 Expressway.

Travelers using rental cars can find information about toll roads and temporary account payment options on the Good To Go! visitors page, WSDOT said. The agency advises travelers to plan ahead and use its online tools, app, and social media accounts to check current conditions. The Kent Police Department is investigating after a barrage of gunfire lit up a quiet Kent neighborhood over the weekend.

Also read Restaurant Openings on Thanksgiving Nov 26: Bob Evans and Denny's Hours

The ACLU and its co-plaintiffs are asking a King County judge to block Washington’s voter-approved girls’ sports initiative before it takes effect on December 3. The encampment sits in a wooded area between Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Southeast on Olympia’s east side, a few miles from the state Capitol.

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The GEO Group has sold the Northwest Processing Center in Tacoma to the federal government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement for $453 million, while retaining a contract to provide support services. Questions about Gov. Wes Moore’s military record have intensified in recent days, drawing criticism from beyond Maryland and prompting renewed scrutiny of how the governor has described his service.