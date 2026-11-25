Forecasts show the peak of these king tides will come during the mornings from Wednesday through Friday.

Newport Beach officials expect the tide to come in 2 inches higher on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

While the Southland will enjoy slightly warmer-than-average conditions for the Thanksgiving holiday, the week will be marked by potentially record-breaking king tides for communities at the coast. After back-to-back rounds of elevated surf battered the coast last month, causing damage to some homes and structures, beachfront communities are preparing for yet more high tides this week.

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The National Weather Service issued several coastal flood alerts from Ventura County down to Orange County as the Southland braces for king tides and elevated surf.

“We’re watching that large westerly swell, which is kicking up the higher-than-average surf across the region,” NBC4 Meteorologist Melissa Magee said. “Coastal flooding is a big concern, structural damage once the tide moves on through and also beach erosion,” Magee said. “The tide will lower for you as you head out on your Friday. ” In Orange County, the tides could peak anywhere from 7 to 8 feet.

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Meanwhile, LA County beaches could see peak king tides upward of 8 feet high.

"There is a moderate risk for damaging flooding of seawater over some vulnerable low-lying coastal areas, especially around the time of high tide, including over beaches -- especially from Santa Monica to Palos Verdes and Malibu, roads, and structures. Significant beach erosion is possible," according to the NWS.

Forecasters also warned of the risk of ocean drowning thanks to strong rip currents and large breaking waves that have the potential to"wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.

" "Extremely high tides may cause dock damage and seawater spillage over low-lying areas inside of harbor areas, such as Naples in Long Beach. " The NWS urged residents to protect flood-prone property with sandbags or barriers, allow additional time for travel because roads could be closed and stay away from rock jetties, flooded roads and parking lots.