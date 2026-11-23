KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.

Two turkeys raised by West Virginia farmers arrived at Washington’s historic Willard Hotel Sunday ahead of President Donald Trump’s annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon. The birds are being treated as special guests before the ceremony at the White House, according to a social media post announcing their arrival.

Trump is scheduled to pardon the birds during the annual Thanksgiving ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. on the South Lawn. ICE arrests 2 on Sea-Tac Airport jetway, disrupting flight boarding and sparking outrage The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are reviewing an immigration enforcement arrest involving two passengers as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Deputies in unincorporated King County’s Skyway neighborhood are investigating a late-night shooting that sent three teenage girls to the hospital. Several neighborhoods just south of Everett could soon become part of the city. Officials are looking at annexing more than 4,800 acres, a move that would affect an estimated 48,000 residents.3.4 earthquake strikes near Auburn Friday night, did you feel it?