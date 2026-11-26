With Thanksgiving just around the corner, millions of Americans are preparing to cook the centerpiece of their holiday meal: the turkey.

FILE - A Thanksgiving dinner is displayed on a table in Concord, N.H. , on Oct. 22, 2012. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, millions of Americans are preparing to cook the centerpiece of their holiday meal: the turkey.

But from choosing the right size bird to figuring out when to thaw it, preparing Thanksgiving dinner can come with plenty of questions. That's where Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line comes in. Now in its 45th season, the hotline offers guidance to home cooks looking to avoid common Thanksgiving mistakes.

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In an interview with KOMO News, Tyler Loranger, a Butterball representative, shared tips for preparing a holiday turkey, including how much to buy, the safest ways to thaw, and how to handle stuffing. Butterball recommends planning for about 2 pounds of turkey per person when purchasing a whole bird. The recommendation also allows for extra meat, giving families leftovers to enjoy after Thanksgiving. Butterball offers calculators and preparation guides on its website to help shoppers determine the right turkey size.