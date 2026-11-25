Thanksgiving travelers arriving at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Wednesday found a smoother start to their journeys than some had expected.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Thanksgiving travelers arriving at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Wednesday found a smoother start to their journeys than some had expected.

Judy McCauley, who was headed to Fort Lauderdale, said her travel day began at 3:45 a.m. She said the most stressful part of the morning came before she entered the airport.

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“We Ubered here because we didn’t know how parking would be, but I see that all the lots are open, so that’s a good thing,” McCauley said. The Transportation Security Administration estimates 17.6 million people will travel nationwide between the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday. At Hopkins, Stephanie Thoma said she expected longer waits.

“This is the first time I’ve done this at Thanksgiving, so it feels okay. I thought the lines were going to be a lot longer, so it feels pretty good, and they do a great job here,” Thoma said. Fellow traveler Craig Wade also appeared relaxed as he waited for his flight. His advice to others: Be patient.

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“Just be patient. The worst is waiting and making sure your flight’s not delayed,” Wade said. An airport employee echoed that message, asking travelers to be kind to one another and to airport staff during the busy holiday period.

“We are here for you. We understand that this is a stressful period. We plan to do our part and, as I mentioned, if everyone could please be kind to fellow travelers and employees, and that will make it smooth for everybody. ” Travelers should expect long lines, arrive early and check their flight status before heading to the airport.