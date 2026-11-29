The chaotic Thanksgiving travel weekend headed toward a close as travelers faced possible foul weather and lingering worries about recent technology failures as they headed home after the holiday.

Millions of travelers headed home after the Thanksgiving weekend, with airlines, airports and highways bracing for one of the busiest days of the holiday period.

Rain and thunderstorms threatened travel across much of the country, with heavy rainfall possible in Southern California, parts of the South and elsewhere along the West Coast. Travelers also faced lingering concerns over recent airline technology failures, after thousands of U.S. flights were delayed or canceled over the weekend. The chaotic Thanksgiving travel weekend headed toward a close Sunday as travelers faced possible foul weather and lingering worries about recent technology failures while they headed home after the national holiday.

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Threatening weather awaited some. A low pressure system was expected to bring rainfall and thunderstorms across the eastern U.S. into Monday, with heavy rainfall possible by Monday along the West Coast and parts of the South, the National Weather Service warned. Rain, gusty winds, possible snow and scattered thunderstorms were forecast across the Midwest. East Coast travelers who got a late start on Sunday risked heading home in steady rain and snarled traffic.