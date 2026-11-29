The chaotic Thanksgiving travel weekend headed toward a close Sunday as travelers faced possible foul weather and lingering worries about recent technology failures as they headed home after the national holiday.

The chaotic Thanksgiving travel weekend headed toward a close Sunday as travelers faced possible foul weather and lingering worries about recent technology failures while they headed home after the national holiday.

Threatening weather awaited some. A low pressure system was expected to bring rainfall and thunderstorms across the eastern U.S. into Monday, with heavy rainfall possible by Monday along the West Coast and parts of the South, the National Weather Service warned. Rain, gusty winds, possible snow and scattered thunderstorms were forecast across the Midwest. East Coast travelers who got a late start on Sunday risked heading home in steady rain and snarled traffic.

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The TSA expected to screen about 17.6 million passengers between Nov. 24 and Tuesday. The agency projects it will screen more than 3 million passengers at U.S. airports on Sunday, what is expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday period. TSA urged passengers to allow additional time for parking, check-in and security screening. Amtrak predicted it might surpass last year's record of 1.2 million trips during the Thanksgiving holiday period and asked travelers to plan accordingly.