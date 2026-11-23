Prepare for Thanksgiving travel disruptions following recent FAA and airline outages. Learn essential steps from AAA and disaster experts to ensure safe and flexible holiday journeys.

Thanksgiving travel is proceeding under heightened caution as the holiday rush coincides with a series of significant technology failures affecting major infrastructure sectors. The Federal Aviation Administration implemented a nationwide ground stop that grounded flights for hours after a router malfunction overwhelmed its telecommunications network. This incident disrupted critical aircraft communications and radar feeds, highlighting the fragility of interconnected digital systems.

The White House has responded by assembling an interagency team to prevent further air traffic control outages during the busy travel period. This group includes officials from the FAA, the Departments of Transportation and Defense, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. They are meeting daily to coordinate efforts and enhance system resilience ahead of the peak holiday demand.

Also read Thanksgiving travel rush brings long lines and travel anxiety after recent Delta Air Lines ground stops

Travel Volume And Digital Risks

AAA expects 81.5 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Approximately 6 million of these travelers will choose to fly, adding pressure to an aviation system that recently experienced a major failure. United Airlines also suffered a separate outage the week prior, further illustrating the vulnerability of major carriers to technical glitches.

Experts warn that failures in one digital system can have cascading effects across others. Banking services and online platforms remain at risk, potentially complicating payments for fuel, lodging, and meals. The convergence of high travel volume and systemic technical fragility creates a complex environment for holiday commuters.

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AAA And Expert Safety Advice

Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson for AAA, advises travelers to turn on notifications in their airline's app to monitor status changes in real time. She recommends arriving early at the airport but verifying flight times before departure to avoid unnecessary waiting. Carrying extra medications for at least a week is critical, according to Tricia Wachtendorf, director at the University of Delaware Disaster Research Center.

James Kendra, another director at the same center, emphasizes the need for flexible backup plans. Travelers should decide in advance if they would drive if flights are canceled. Having a printed flight ticket can expedite processes if electronic check-in systems fail. Staying in contact with family and friends helps manage uncertainties during prolonged delays.

Essential Supply Recommendations

Packing supplies is a key strategy for mitigating the impact of potential outages. Carrying cash is prudent because power or technology failures can prevent gas stations and grocery stores from processing card payments. Travelers should also include portable chargers to keep devices powered, ensuring compliance with airline safety requirements.

Preparing for severe weather is equally important, as snow or storms can compound technological failures. Carrying extra food and warm supplies is wise for those traveling through cold regions. An analog backup strategy, such as physical maps or printed documents, provides a reliable safety net when digital tools are unavailable or malfunctioning.