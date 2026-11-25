The annual Thanksgiving travel crush is well underway across Southern California. A record 6.8 million residents are expected to hit the roads, crowd airports or board trains and buses for holiday trips.

The Thanksgiving travel crush is underway across Southern California. A record 6.8 million residents are expected to hit the roads, airports or trainsThe annual Thanksgiving travel crush is well underway across Southern California Wednesday, where a record 6.8 million residents are expected to hit the roads, crowd airports or board trains and buses for holiday trips.

"Despite increased travel costs, Southern Californians are continuing to prioritize spending time with family and friends during the holidays," Auto Club Vice President for Travel Products & Services Jena Miller said in a statement. "As we have seen throughout this year, travelers are making up for higher costs by economizing in other ways on their trips. " The vast majority of travelers, about 5.9 million, are expected to drive to their destinations.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

About 693,000 are projected to fly, while 204,000 are expected to travel by other means, including buses, trains and cruise ships. Los Angeles International Airport officials said last week they anticipate 2.6 million passengers passing through the facility during a 12-day period that began last Thursday and continues through Monday. That equates to an average of about 215,000 passengers per day. Sunday is projected to be the busiest travel day, with 242,000 arriving and departing passengers.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be the lightest day of the travel period at LAX, with about 146,000 passengers, according to airport officials. Santa Ana police identify man accused of exposing himself to woman inside Ross storeDespite gas prices topping $5 per gallon, driving remains the least expensive and most convenient option for many travelers, Auto Club officials said. Nationwide, 81.5 million people are expected to travel during the holiday period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That would be slightly below last year's estimate of 81.6 million. The Auto Club listed Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Florida; Anaheim/Los Angeles; and New York among the top domestic destinations. Transportation analytics firm INRIX expects heavy road traffic Wednesday, followed by another surge Sunday and Monday as travelers return home. INRIX projected the southbound Golden State Freeway between Los Angeles and Bakersfield would be among the region's most congested routes Saturday night.

Santa Ana police identify man accused of exposing himself to woman inside Ross storeCoroner identifies teen killed after falling down icy slope near Wrightwood; 2 others rescued