San Diego International Airport expects 1 million passengers during Thanksgiving week as travelers navigate long TSA lines and worry about more flight disruptions.

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of travelers are passing through San Diego International Airport each day as the countdown to Thanksgiving begins, but for some, the holiday rush comes with a little anxiety.

San Diego International is expecting 1 million passengers to come through the airport during the week of Thanksgiving. TSA lines are long as travelers head out for the holiday — and after recent ground stops, some people say they are anxious about their travel plans. Owen Beardsley, who is traveling to Minnesota, is among the thousands of passengers facing longer lines.

Also read Delta Air Lines Outage Delays Hundreds of Flights Before Thanksgiving

"I don't like waiting in lines, to be honest," Beardsley said. "I'm one of those people who just like, I want to show up about 10 minutes before my flight and just walk on the plane," Beardsley said. On top of the long lines and a 45-minute delayed flight, Beardsley says it's a setback.

"So a bit of an inconvenience for just getting picked up and dropped off," Beardsley said. The concern follows a nationwide ground stop a little over a week ago, as well as hundreds of Delta Air Lines flights delayed on Sunday due to an outage in the airline's weight and balance calculation system. Travelers are nervous.

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"Make him check 24/7 like did you check today? Did you check today?

" said Nichole Ramey, who is traveling to Arizona. Brandon Racheff, who is traveling to Florida, is taking the uncertainty in stride.

"I mean if they have another ground stop, what can you do, you know, just gotta buckle through it," Racheff said. But people aren't letting the uncertainty ruin their attitude or their holiday plans.

"We had three flights here and then to Phoenix and then back, but we haven't had any delays so far, so we're pretty optimistic going into the holidays," said Julie Malter, who is traveling to Phoenix. "We're very excited. So we'll be visiting family in Arizona and then headed back to Chicago on Friday," Malter said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

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