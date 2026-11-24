The number of measles cases this year so far is already double that of 2025, making it the deadliest year since 1991.

Health experts are warning of a potential measles outbreak as millions of Americans travel home for Thanksgiving. The U.S. lost its measles-free status last week after 26 years, with 5,838 cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of November 19 - already double the number in 2025.

Ten patients subsequently died, at least five of whom were children, marking the deadliest year since 1991 as the highly contagious virus spreads mainly through the unvaccinated. Measles spreads through the air, and a single infected person can spread the virus to as many as 18 people, making crowded airports and holiday celebrations high-risk areas of exposure.

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Symptoms typically develop about two weeks after exposure and begin with a high fever followed by a rash that starts on the face and neck. Other signs include fatigue, nasal congestion, and pink eye, and serious complications could lead to blindness and swelling of the brain. The virus currently exists in pockets of the country, but Thanksgiving travel and large family gatherings present a chance for it to spread.

Thanksgiving Travel Advice Dr. Alexis Jesup, a family physician with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, recommended wearing a mask while traveling in crowded spaces or around people who are sick, and to stay home if you feel ill. She said: "If you’re not feeling good, stay home. Do a FaceTime, do a video chat with your family to celebrate, and see your doctor if you’re not feeling well.

" Dr. Kanai Kim, an infectious disease specialist with USF and Tampa General Hospital, added that families should be mindful of where they are traveling, whether it's experiencing an outbreak, and who they are gathering with. She told Fox 13: "Most people haven't seen a case of measles. So they don't understand how bad measles can be... If you've got a vulnerable person like your baby, it's so hard to protect them.

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It just sweeps through the community.

" Dr. Kim said parents traveling with their children to areas experiencing measles outbreaks should consult their pediatricians, as an early dose of the vaccine may be appropriate for babies between six and 11 months. Importance of Vaccines In the last two years, over 7,000 measles cases and 13 deaths have been reported - nearly all of whom were either unvaccinated or didn't report whether they were vaccinated. More than 10 percent of cases resulted in hospitalization.

Two doses of the 97 percent effective measles mumps and rubella vaccine usually protect people for life, as does having previously had the disease. Unvaccinated children also risk contracting subacute sclerosing panencephalitis , a condition caused by the measles virus destroying brain cells that can start years after an infection but cannot be triggered by the vaccine. It can change a child's personality and cause seizures of involuntary movements, which lead to dementia and problems eating and breathing.

It is almost always fatal, but the best way to prevent it is with the measles vaccine. Dr. Jesup said: "Vaccines are available to adults, adolescents, all people at any point in time... If you’re not vaccinated and you have the opportunity, get it.

" The Americas became the first region in the world to be free of measles in 2016 following a hugely successful vaccination campaign that health officials estimate prevented 6.2 million deaths between 2000 and 2023. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Gray R. Thomasmarking the deadliest year since 1991Measles spreads through the air, and a single infected person can spread the virus to as many as 18 people, making crowded airports and holiday celebrations high-risk areas of exposure. Symptoms typically develop about two weeks after exposure and begin with a high fever followed by a rash that starts on the face and neck.

Other signs include fatigue, nasal congestion, and pink eye, and serious complications could lead to blindness and swelling of the brain. Dr. Alexis Jesup, a family physician with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, recommended wearing a mask while traveling in crowded spaces or around people who are sick, and to stay home if you feel ill. She said:"If you’re not feeling good, stay home.

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Do a FaceTime, do a video chat with your family to celebrate, and see your doctor if you’re not feeling well.

" Dr. Kanai Kim, an infectious disease specialist with USF and Tampa General Hospital, added that families should be mindful of where they are traveling, whether it's experiencing an outbreak, and who they are gathering with. She told Fox 13:"Most people haven't seen a case of measles. So they don't understand how bad measles can be... If you've got a vulnerable person like your baby, it's so hard to protect them.

It just sweeps through the community.

" Dr. Kim said parents traveling with their children to areas experiencing measles outbreaks should consult their pediatricians, as an early dose of the vaccine may be appropriate for babies between six and 11 months. In the last two years, over 7,000 measles cases and 13 deaths have been reported - nearly all of whom were either unvaccinated or didn't report whether they were vaccinated. More than 10 percent of cases resulted in hospitalization.

Two doses of the 97 percent effective measles mumps and rubella vaccine usually protect people for life, as does having previously had the disease. Unvaccinated children also risk contracting subacute sclerosing panencephalitis , a condition caused by the measles virus destroying brain cells that can start years after an infection but cannot be triggered by the vaccine. It can change a child's personality and cause seizures of involuntary movements, which lead to dementia and problems eating and breathing.

Dr. Jesup said:"Vaccines are available to adults, adolescents, all people at any point in time... If you’re not vaccinated and you have the opportunity, get it.

"in 2016 following a hugely successful vaccination campaign that health officials estimate prevented 6.2 million deaths between 2000 and 2023.