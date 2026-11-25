Leave early if you're heading out for Thanksgiving, because Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel period for drivers.

Leave early if you're heading out for Thanksgiving, because Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday travel period for drivers. Many travelers who chose to fly may have already reached their destinations.

The FAA projected Tuesday would be the busiest day for air travel during the Thanksgiving holiday period. Recent technical issues have also made some travelers uneasy about flying. About two weeks ago, a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights. United Airlines experienced a system outage last week, and Delta dealt with technical problems over the weekend.

Also read Thanksgiving travel forecast: Quiet week before an impactful Thanksgiving storm

Drivers are seeing some relief at the pump, with regular gas priced below $4 per gallon on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey estimates roughly 5.5 million vehicles will cross its bridges and tunnels during the Thanksgiving travel period. Roads should be significantly quieter on Thanksgiving Day before traffic picks up again Friday between 1 and 7 p.m. as people begin heading home.

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Robert Sinclair of AAA says travel projections are lower than last year, marking the first time in three years that holiday travel is not expected to set a record. But he cautioned that drivers should still expect heavy volumes on the roads. Many travelers may also be trying to get ahead of the weather expected to move into the area on Thanksgiving Day.

If your schedule is flexible, getting on the road before noon could help you avoid the heaviest traffic of the holiday rush. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,Thanksgiving storm 2026: NYC weather, wind, flooding and Macy's parade updates