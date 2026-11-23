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Less people are expected to be on the roads this holiday season, in comparison to recent years . Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and it's about to be one of the busiest travel times of the year.

After three years of record-high numbers of Americans travelling, 2026 is projected to see a lower number. According to AAA, 81.5 million people are set to travel more than fifty miles this travel season. About seven of that is by plane. Spokesperson Valerie Puma stated that November is on track to be the most expensive November on average for regular gas.

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That's at over four dollars a gallon, typically, around New York State. Along with that, round-trip domestic flight prices have increased by 17% from last year. This typically translates to around $800 per round-trip ticket this year. During the Thanksgiving travel period, Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday are the busiest for drivers.

If you do plan to travel on those days, it is recommended to leave earlier in the day, preferably by 11 a.m. AAA also explained that they do have an app that tracks gas prices at different stations in real time. You do not have to be a member to utilize this feature. State Rep.

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