Millions of Americans are hitting the road and taking to the skies as a developing East Coast storm threatens to complicate holiday travel.

If you’re heading out of town Wednesday for Thanksgiving, you’ll want to give yourself some extra time, whether you’re driving or flying. A developing area of low pressure off Florida’s Atlantic coast will bring periods of rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

What to expect in Jacksonville A cold front followed by developing low pressure near South Florida will create a tight pressure gradient across our region, allowing strong northeasterly winds to persist throughout Wednesday. Scattered showers, with the highest rain chances along the coast. Coastal wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph, with inland gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures generally in the 60s across Northeast Florida.

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Coastal and tidal flooding, including portions of the St. Johns River basin. Rainfall totals of around a quarter to half an inch along the immediate coast, with lighter amounts inland. Drivers should be particularly cautious along coastal roads, bridges and low-lying areas susceptible to tidal flooding. Driving out of Jacksonville?

Your direction of travel will make a difference Wednesday. Driving out of Jacksonville? Your direction of travel will make a difference Wednesday. I-95 North toward Savannah and the Carolinas: This is an area of greater weather concern.

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Rain and gusty winds will accompany the developing coastal storm, with heavier rainfall possible farther north into the Carolinas. Reduced visibility, standing water and slower travel are possible. I-95 South toward Daytona Beach and South Florida: Expect periods of rain and breezy conditions, particularly along the Atlantic coastline. I-10 West toward Tallahassee and the Panhandle: Traveling west should generally take you away from the greatest coastal weather impacts, although scattered showers remain possible.

I-75 North toward Atlanta: Heading inland should help travelers avoid the strongest coastal winds and heaviest coastal rainfall. Thanksgiving travel weather across the country Several regions of the United States could experience weather-related travel complications Wednesday into Thursday. Southeast and Carolinas: Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and coastal flooding. Mid-Atlantic and Northeast: Increasing rain and wind as the coastal storm strengthens and moves north, particularly into Thanksgiving Day.

Midwest and Great Lakes: Cold temperatures with areas of rain and snow, including lake-effect snowfall. Pacific Northwest: Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and mountain snow. Southwest: Generally more favorable weather conditions compared with the stormier portions of the country. The exact track and intensity of the East Coast storm will determine where the most significant travel disruptions occur.

When will the weather improve in Jacksonville? Lingering showers are possible Thanksgiving morning before drier air moves in, and partly sunny skies take over. Stay safe and thankful!!