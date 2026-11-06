Thanksgiving Travel: Dry North, Rainy South Expected As Forecasters Track Shifts

Early projections point to mild, dry conditions for the northern United States during Thanksgiving week, while rain threatens to disrupt holiday travel across the South. Long-range forecasters at AccuWeather caution, however, that emerging pattern shifts could alter the northern outlook before the holiday arrives.

Early projections point to mild, dry conditions for the northern United States during Thanksgiving week, while rain threatens to disrupt holiday travel across the South.

Long-range forecasters at AccuWeather caution, however, that emerging pattern shifts could alter the northern outlook before the holiday arrives.

Also read Arizona weather forecast: Dry spell continues with highs near 80 degrees in Phoenix

“The big question is whether the warm, dry pattern across the northern United States will hold through Thanksgiving week or give way to changes that could impact holiday plans,”expert meteorologist Chad Merrill said. “We are also watching mountain snow in the West as people consider where to spend their first ski trip of the season. ” Forecasters currently favor above-average temperatures and largely dry weather across the northern states, though late-month atmospheric changes could bring disruptions.

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Meanwhile, southern travelers face a higher chance of rainfall, which could affect road trips, flights, and outdoor gatherings. Meteorologists noted that specific timing and the areas most likely to see rain will become clearer as Thanksgiving approaches. In the West, higher elevations are expected to pick up snow. That could provide an early-season boost for ski resorts looking to attract holiday visitors.

AccuWeather plans to publish its complete Thanksgiving outlook early next week. That report will include detailed travel conditions for the days leading up to the holiday, as well as forecasts for post-Thanksgiving return trips.