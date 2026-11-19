Two periods of rain and gusty winds could complicate Thanksgiving travel in New Jersey. Saturday currently looks like the better early travel day.

Thanksgiving travelers in New Jersey may want to keep a close eye on the forecast, with two periods of potentially disruptive weather developing around the holiday getaway.

The first could come Sunday into Monday, when a developing coastal storm may bring rain and gusty winds to New Jersey and other parts of the Northeast. A second period bears watching around Thanksgiving itself, when federal forecasters are flagging the potential for heavy precipitation and strong winds across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. For travelers with flexibility this weekend, Saturday currently looks like the better option.

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Rain associated with the coastal system could spread north along the Interstate 95 corridor Sunday. The first significant weather concern could arrive Sunday as a coastal storm develops and tracks north. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly says confidence is increasing that a coastal low will develop off the Southeast and potentially affect New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Sunday into Monday. Exactly where the storm tracks will play a major role in determining rainfall and wind impacts.

The Weather Channel says showers and storms could spread from the Carolinas into the Northeast along the I-95 corridor Sunday after generally quieter conditions Saturday. That makes Saturday the better bet for Northeast travelers who have flexibility, based on the current forecast. Yes, especially for travelers starting their holiday trips early. AccuWeather says a potential coastal storm could interrupt the Northeast's extended dry stretch, with rain and wind possible from Saturday through Monday.

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"The most persistent wet conditions in the days leading up to Thanksgiving will be in the Southeast and along the Pacific coast, with an episode or two of rain in the Northeast," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. Farther north, the National Weather Service in New York has indicated the storm could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, late Sunday into early next week.

Some scenarios also could produce wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. What's the best day for Thanksgiving travel this weekend? For travelers leaving early, Saturday currently looks more favorable than Sunday across the Northeast. Conditions are expected to be relatively quiet Saturday before rain associated with the developing coastal storm potentially moves north Sunday.

Travelers driving on I-95 or flying through major Northeast airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport, should check the latest forecast before leaving. More unsettled weather could affect travel Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 24-25, although the greatest risks currently are outside the Northeast. The Climate Prediction Center has identified a moderate risk of heavy precipitation in northern California and southwestern Oregon, along with the potential for heavy mountain snow and strong winds in parts of the West.

Forecasters also identify a slight risk of heavy precipitation from portions of the Gulf Coast through the Tennessee and Lower Mississippi valleys and Southeast beginning Tuesday. Weather problems elsewhere in the country also can ripple through the airline system and cause delays for travelers connecting through major airports. Another period of unsettled weather could develop around Thanksgiving.

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The Climate Prediction Center identifies a slight risk of heavy precipitation across much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast urban corridor from Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 28. The outlook does not mean a major Thanksgiving storm is certain. At this range, it signals a period when conditions could become favorable for impactful weather and travelers should continue monitoring forecasts. A widespread Northeast Thanksgiving snowstorm is not currently indicated.

AccuWeather says the more significant wintry-weather concerns leading into Thanksgiving are around the Rockies and higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada and Cascades, with some snow showers also possible in the Upper Midwest. For New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware, rain and wind are the more significant threats to watch. For New Jersey travelers, there are two main periods to monitor.

The first is Sunday into Monday, when the developing coastal storm could bring rain and gusty winds to the region. The second stretches from Thanksgiving through Saturday, Nov. 28, when federal forecasters indicate an elevated risk of heavy precipitation in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Neither outlook guarantees a disruptive storm, and forecasts could change as Thanksgiving approaches.

For people who can get an early start on their holiday trip, however, Saturday currently looks like the better travel window before the first system arrives. Maria Francis is a Pennsylvania-based journalist covering trending and breaking topics across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions for USA Today Network. Reach her at mfrancis@usatodayco.com.