Millions of Americans face widespread flight delays and cancellations ahead of Thanksgiving, compounded by a FedEx runway excursion in Miami and an in-flight passenger incident on an American Airlines flight.

Millions of Americans are taking to the roads and skies to visit loved ones for the holiday—but aviation mishaps continue to snarl U.S. travelers' plans.

Passengers are facing widespread flight delays across the country on the eve of Thanksgiving. As of 11:40 p.m. ET Wednesday, FlightAware reported 6,387 delays within, into or out of the U.S., along with more than 140 cancellations. Travel disruptions are extending into Thanksgiving Day, with nearly 300 flights canceled for Thursday, according to the flight-tracking site. Security wait times exceeded an hour at some airports Wednesday, including Miami International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Miami International Airport on Wednesday evening after a FedEx cargo plane ran off the runway at around 8:40 p.m., temporarily closing all but one runway, the airport said. Just after 10:15 p.m. ET, the FAA told Newsweek that flights would be resumed in Miami.